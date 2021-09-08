Chicago Med cast: Who are the two new doctors in the ED?

Kristin Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer and Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast is going to feature at least two new faces during Season 7. With the exits that took place during last season’s finale episode, it was necessary to hire on some new blood for the Fall 2021 episodes.

Dr. Natalie Manning is now gone from the show, with actress Torrey DeVitto likely making her final appearance on the drama. She has already begun working on new projects and television viewers should see her in an upcoming holiday film.

We have also probably seen Nurse April Sexton for the last time, as Actress Yaya DaCosta turned down the chance to come back for more episodes. She too is on to other projects that will be coming out over the next year.

With the exits of Natalie and April, it meant that there would be some space for other storylines in the ED. That’s why the Chicago Med cast will feature two new main characters when the show returns with its new season.

Who are the new doctors on the Chicago Med cast?

Guy Lockard and Kristen Hager have joined the Chicago Med cast as series regulars for Season 7. Lockard is playing Dr. Dylan Scott, a person that left his career as a Chicago police officer to become a doctor. If this doesn’t scream “crossover potential” for the coming year, then nothing does. And does he already know people on Chicago P.D.? Stay tuned.

According to NBC, Lockard is “doing a dual residency in emergency medicine and pediatrics.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Hager is playing Dr. Stevie Hammer, who is described as “a brilliant and scrappy emergency room attending physician.” That’s the perfect character to have in the ED and it sounds like someone who will definitely give the new ED chief a run for his money.

Other jobs for Guy Lockard and Kristen Hager

Before joining the Chicago Med cast, Guy Lockard appeared on an episode or two for a lot of different shows. Along the way, he has made stops on FBI, God Friended Me, Chicago Fire, Blue Bloods, and Gotham. It will be interesting if Chicago Med fans recognize him as Lewis from a small part in the Chicago Fire episode called Light Things Up.

Kristen Hager was recently seen as Mae Barber on 20 episodes of Condor. She too appeared in an episode of Gotham and in small parts for quite a few shows (NCIS: New Orleans, Schitt’s Creek, and Code Black just to name a few).

Hager also appeared as Joan Kennedy in the mini-series, The Kennedys After Camelot, Nora Reed on Being Human, and Sophie Gracen on Valemont.

On the big screen, fans of the movie Wanted may remember her as Cathy, the girlfriend of the main character Wesley Gibson (played by James McAvoy). She was also in Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem as Jesse.

As shown in the image above, Lockard and Hager are set to appear in the Chicago Med season premiere, which debuts on Wednesday, September 22.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.