Chicago Med spoilers: Two new cast members announced

Chicago Med spoilers reveal some major cast changes coming to the show for Season 7. Not only have two main characters left the NBC drama, but now the news has finally come out about who will replace them.

The Chicago Med Season 6 finale marked the final episode for Dr. Natalie Manning. Actress Torrey DeVitto is moving on to other things.

We have also seen the last of Nurse April Sexton. Actress Yaya DaCosta turned down the chance to come back for more episodes and now she is exploring other opportunities in her career.

The exits of Natalie and April were done subtly during that last episode, rather than killing them off in a heartbreaking fashion. April is off to become a nurse practitioner, and Natalie will be taking care of her mother after a dramatic heart replacement surgery.

They will still exist in the world of One Chicago, possibly leaving the door open for future returns, but they aren’t scheduled to appear in any more episodes.

Chicago Med spoilers about Season 7

According to Deadline, Guy Lockard and Kristen Hager are joining the Chicago Med cast as series regulars for Season 7. This means they will be full-time characters appearing in nearly every episode and likely having a huge impact on the storytelling.

Lockard is reportedly portraying Dr. Dylan Scott, who left a career as a Chicago police officer to become a doctor. This seems like a great opportunity for some crossover stories with Chicago P.D., especially since there could be some underlying character ties to people on the other show.

Hager will reportedly play Dr. Stevie Hammer, “a brilliant and scrappy emergency room attending physician.” She sounds like a force in an emergency and that might come in handy during the huge One Chicago crossover that is coming up.

Chicago Med Season 7 debuts soon

Adding to all of the great news about the casting, a number of stars on Chicago Med signed new contracts to stick around for a while. Even though there have been some major departures over the years, it’s good that there will continue to be some familiar faces on the Chicago Med cast.

The return date for the One Chicago shows was also revealed, giving fans a day in September to mark on the calendar for the all-new episodes. It will be nice when Wednesday gets back to a familiar lineup of new episodes for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.