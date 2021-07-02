Chicago Med spoilers: Key cast members sign new contracts to stay

Brian Tee will continue playing Dr. Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Some big news about the Chicago Med cast just came out. A number of people were reaching the end of their contracts with Season 6 and they needed to sign new deals to return for Chicago Med Season 7.

The Season 6 finale was the last episode for Nurse April Sexton, as actress Yaya DaCosta turned down the chance to come back for next season. It was also the final episode for Dr. Natalie Manning. Actress Torrey DeVitto is moving on to other things as well.

With the Chicago Med cast losing April and Natalie, it meant that the people behind the scenes needed to make sure that some of the other big names on the show decided to come back for more episodes.

Now, we have some confirmation that a number of the notable actors and actresses have signed deals that will bring them back for Chicago Med Season 7.

Who is on the Chicago Med Season 7 cast?

According to Deadline, S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), Oliver Platt (Dr. Daniel Charles), Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead), and Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi) have closed new multi-year deals to continue on the show.

That information about Will Halstead is certainly something that falls under Chicago Med spoilers because he was fired during the Season 6 finale. He took the fall for Natalie’s actions, and Goodwin fired him. It now appears that when Natalie came clean in one of the final scenes, that it may have afforded Will another chance at Med.

It was also noted that Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood) has one more year on her existing contract and also is set to return. No salaries or the lengths of the other contracts were revealed, but it’s great news that so many principle cast members are now returning.

Chicago Med Season 7 teaser

A major One Chicago crossover event is being planned for the fall. That would likely take place with Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 2, provided the plans that a showrunner teased viewers with continue to stay on course. This is huge news because last season, due to the pandemic, the three One Chicago shows couldn’t really do a true crossover. Now, though, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. can be combined again to present fans with some event television.

We don’t know the exact return date for Chicago Med yet, but the show will continue to air at 8/7c on Wednesday nights. NBC already renewed all three Chicago-based shows for at least two more seasons, so fans can safely expect the dramas to be around for a lot longer.

Over the next few weeks and months, we expect additional Chicago Med cast news to be coming out. The show will need to replace April and Natalie, so that likely means at least two new actresses will be joining the show for Season 7. We also expect to see more of Maggie’s daughter (Vanesa Taylor – played by Asjha Cooper).

Below is a clip of that last scene we saw between Maggie and Vanessa that shook up the lives of both characters.

Chicago Med returns in the fall of 2021 on NBC.