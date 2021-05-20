Is April Sexton leaving Chicago Med? Yaya DaCosta made a decision

Yaya DaCosta has been with Chicago Med since the very beginning. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast has featured actress Yaya DaCosta as Nurse April Sexton since the very beginning.

There have been some pretty big bumps along the way for April, including several episodes from Season 6 where it looked like she was going to get fired.

A lot of foreshadowing has made up the current season of Chicago Med, including a scene where April pushed meds to save a patient while also violating hospital protocol.

Quite a few times, April has been in trouble at Med, but there have also been a lot of hints that April could also go back to school to become a Nurse Practitioner.

Is April Sexton leaving Chicago Med?

When it comes to the future of the character on the show, Nurse April Sexton is leaving Chicago Med. The character will close out her arc on the show just as Season 6 comes to a conclusion.

Actress Yaya DaCosta decided that it was time to leave the show and she is going to move on to other things within the industry. She even has a new show lined up at FOX that will allow her to keep acting on television. That show is called Our Kind of People.

Yaya DaCosta thanks the Chicago Med fans

Ahead of the character actually appearing for the final time on Chicago Med, information was leaked online about the upcoming changes to the Chicago Med cast. Having April Sexton leave in Season 6 and not return for Season 7 is a big deal, likely leading to a lot of sad fans. DaCosta decided to address that on social media, making an extensive post to share her thoughts about all 119 episodes that she starred on the show.

“After six amazing seasons of working with some of the most dedicated people in the business, learning wild medical jargon, growing as an actor and as a person… my time as April Sexton on ‘Chicago Med’ has come to a close,” DaCosta started her post on Instagram.

She continued by writing, “I am so grateful to Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, show runners Andy Schneider and Diane Frolov, our producers (and stellar directors) Michael Waxman and Michael Pressman, and the entire Wolf Entertainment team for believing in me from the show’s very inception, and for giving April wings to explore such dynamic storylines.”

Closing out her post, DaCosta wrote, “I’m going to miss everyone dearly, and of course, all of you who watch the show religiously and have also become part of the One Chicago family.

With love and gratitude… farewell.”

The Chicago Med cast is going to look a lot different without Nurse April Sexton as a part of it. This also likely means that we aren’t going to see her brother Noah Sexton (played by Roland Buck III) make any more appearances either.

Fans should expect to see some new faces when Chicago Med Season 7 arrives in the fall, but we will also get to see Yaya DaCosta appear in the Season 6 finale as April Sexton as well.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.