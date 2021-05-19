Chicago Med cast spoilers: Two major characters leaving the show

Dr. Daniel Charles won’t be the only shocked about the Chicago Med cast exits in Season 6. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Spoilers about the Chicago Med cast have revealed that two major characters are leaving the show before the conclusion of Season 6.

This bit of news has been foreshadowed for a large portion of the current season, but confirmations have been made that the Chicago Med cast is going through some major changes.

On the last episode of Chicago Med, the plot thickened for Dr. Natalie Manning, as she went deeper down the rabbit hole that saw her steal untested medication in order to treat her mother.

In the TV promo for the new episode of Chicago Med, it appears that Natalie’s actions could yield some severe consequences. Could it even lead to the death of Natalie’s mother?

As for who is leaving the Chicago Med cast, the rumors have now been confirmed by the stars themselves, and it could be extremely shocking to some viewers.

Who is leaving Chicago Med during Season 6?

Actresses Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto are leaving the Chicago Med cast. They play Nurse April Sexton and Dr. Natalie Manning on the show, and the actresses have been with the NBC drama since the first season of the show.

Contracts for the original Chicago Med cast members come to an end during Season 6, which led to DaCosta deciding that she wanted to move on. DaCosta will soon appear on a new FOX show called Our Kind of People.

As for DeVitto, she has a new job lined up as well. DeVitto has joined John Palladino, Brian Cox, and Judah Abner Paul on the cast of an independent feature called Skelly.

Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto confirm their Chicago Med exits

Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto have both made Instagram posts to address the Chicago Med rumors about their exit from the program.

In her post, DaCosta wrote, in part, “After six amazing seasons of working with some of the most dedicated people in the business, learning wild medical jargon, growing as an actor and as a person… my time as April Sexton on ‘Chicago Med’ has come to a close.”

DaCosta closed our her note to the fans by writing, “I’m going to miss everyone dearly, and of course, all of you who watch the show religiously and have also become part of the One Chicago family. With love and gratitude… farewell.”

DeVitto also shared her thoughts in a long message to her Instagram followers. She started her note by writing, “Well, looks like the cat is out of the bag…All good things must come to an end.”

“It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye,” DeVitto continued.

There are just two episodes of Chicago Med Season 6 left on the schedule, with the penultimate episode airing on Wednesday, May 19. The Chicago Med season finale then takes place on Wednesday, May 26, and we fully expect there to be a lot of drama and potentially a cliffhanger as the summer hiatus begins.

Chicago Med Season 7 will debut in the fall, with the expectation that there will be some new faces on the cast. Could there also be some new members of the Chicago Fire cast? Some potential spoilers about Chicago Fire were also mentioned.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.