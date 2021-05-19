Chicago Fire spoilers: Did Miranda Rae Mayo just tease Stella Kidd exit?

Miranda Rae Mayo spoke a lot about her character Stella Kidd as the Chicago Fire season finale approaches. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers may have been teased by actress Miranda Rae Mayo herself, as she talked in a recent interview about what the future holds for her character, Stella Kidd.

In the promo for the new episode of Chicago Fire, we saw Kelly Severide second-thinking asking Kidd about getting married. He was no longer sure that it was the best course of action.

On the last episode, Kidd passed her lieutenant’s exam, meaning she can take over a new post within the Chicago Fire Department. But that raises a big issue because there are no lieutenant’s spots open at Firehouse 51 for her to slide into.

Something big is now foreshadowed to happen within the last two episodes of Chicago Fire Season 9, and it’s something that fans do not want to walk about.

We previously reported about some Chicago Fire rumors that predicted Taylor Kinney is leaving the show. He plays Severide and his exit would certainly open up a spot for Kidd at Firehouse 51. We are happy that the rumors have not yet been confirmed.

But now we have Miranda Rae Mayo giving interviews where she teases her own character departing. Uh oh.

Chicago Fire spoilers: Is Stella Kidd leaving Firehouse 51?

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, actress Miranda Rae Mayo spoke a lot about what’s going to happen soon on the show. The EW interviewer stated that she is not ready to say goodbye to Stella Kidd and Mayo heavily teased that fans should be prepared.

“Fingers crossed. You know what I mean? I am also not ready [to say goodbye to Stella]. There’s just a part of this industry, though, that I think is very healthy and it’s good practice at just practicing detachment and really embracing the impermanent nature of life. And how everything changes, everything grows,” Mayo said in the video.

“So, no matter what happens, this has been one of the most transformational experiences of my life. But, you know, you just always gotta be ready for what might happen,” Mayo continued.

We are going to hope that Mayo was really just teasing viewers and that firefighter Stella Kidd isn’t going anywhere, but Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas did say, “The last two episodes really are as big events as you can get in Chicagoland.”

Chicago Fire episode schedule

There are just two more new episodes of Chicago Fire remaining in Season 9. The May 19 episode is called A White Knuckle Panic and during one segment we are going to see Mouch honored for a save he made earlier in the season.

Then, the Chicago Fire season finale airs on Wednesday, May 26. The early synopsis from NBC states that the firehouse is going to react to some exciting news, a shocking call comes in that takes Severide’s breath away, and a mysterious stranger arrives at the house.

Chicago Fire Season 10 has already been ordered by NBC, so there are more episodes coming in the fall, but it certainly looks like we are building toward a cliffhanger this season that could leave viewers wanting more episodes as we head into the long summer hiatus.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.