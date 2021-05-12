Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire? A look at the unconfirmed rumors

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey are still extremely important parts of the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit:: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Rumors that Taylor Kinney is leaving Chicago Fire are starting to pop up again. Before we take a look at them, let’s state up front that neither Kinney nor NBC has suggested that the character of Kelly Severide is leaving the show during Season 9.

At the same time, one of the reasons that these particular Chicago Fire rumors have taken hold is because the show has always done a good job at keeping character deaths and departures under wraps. That has never been more clear than when Otis left the show.

It seems that these latest Chicago Fire rumors stem, in part, from a 2019 article by Deadline where it was reported that Kinney and Jesse Spencer (he plays Matthew Casey) had signed new contracts to stay with the show for an additional two seasons. If those contracts have not been renewed, they would be slated to end with the Chicago Fire Season 9 finale.

After working as a primary part of the Chicago Fire cast for nearly nine years, it would certainly be understandable if either Kinney or Spencer decided to move on to other projects. But we really hope that is not the case. That would completely change the dynamic of the show for Season 10 and beyond.

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire?

We felt it was important to report on the rumors that are floating around the Chicago Fire cast, but we also don’t have a clear answer about what the future of the show holds for Kelly Severide. No announcement has been made about Taylor Kinney, which only leaves the rumors that are causing quite the buzz on social media.

The buzz has led to a long Chicago Fire Reddit thread where fans of the show are expressing their concern about the show possibly losing a main character.

The show must go on: Chicago Fire Season 9 continues

There are only a few episodes left on the Chicago Fire Season 9 schedule. That includes the important May 12 episode of Chicago Fire where Stella Kidd takes her lieutenant’s exam and we all find out the results. If she gets a promotion and leaves Firehouse 51, could Kelly Severide then decide to follow her out the door?

That’s all just conjecture right there, but some things within the Chicago Fire cast will certainly have to shift if Kidd does end up becoming a lieutenant. We will have to wait and see how that all plays out, but it’s also important to remember that the showrunner has teased an epic Chicago Fire season finale that cannot be missed.

Going back to the question about whether or not Taylor Kinney is leaving the Chicago Fire cast in Season 9, we just aren’t sure. If we learn details about a new contract or if the character of Kelly Severide is about to be written off the show, we will make sure to pass them on. For now, we all should just enjoy the final three episodes of the season before that long summer hiatus begins.

It’s a long time until that Chicago Fire Season 10 premiere in the fall.

You got this, Stella Kidd! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Qru30MSLUw — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) May 10, 2021

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.