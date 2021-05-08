Chicago Fire promo: Stella Kidd takes her exam, 51 holds a garage sale

Miranda Rae Mayo stars as Stella Kidd on the Chicago Fire cast Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 9 has three episodes left to go before the long summer hiatus. And we are going to get another episode where Miranda Rae Mayo is featured as Stella Kidd on the Chicago Fire cast.

If episodes seem more focused on her lately, it’s for good reason. She is ready to advance in her career and it was important for the show to remind viewers just how good she is at her job. Now, she will get a chance to prove it to the brass.

On the new episode of Chicago Fire, which serves as Season 9, Episode 14 of the show, Kidd is finally going to take her lieutenant’s exam. Before the hour is up, she is also going to learn the results of that test.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Does she pass? Will Stella Kidd leave Firehouse 51? There is going to be a lot of ground left to cover before the season finale, so make sure that you tune in for every minute of that next new episode.

Chicago Fire promo for What Comes Next

Below is the Chicago Fire TV promo for Season 9, Episode 14. The episode called What Comes Next will air for the first time on Wednesday, May 12.

As for the full synopsis for What Comes Next, it reveals that there is a bit more to the episode than Stella Kidd working for her well-deserved promotion.

“A fire breaks out at a pet food factory, and Casey and Severide help the owner, Pete, get to the bottom of it; the annual garage sale takes place at 51 and everyone is on edge.”

Chicago Fire season finale coming soon

The season finale date for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will air before the end of May. That’s how close we are to finding out how this season is going to come to an end.

In regard to the Chicago Fire season finale, the showrunner has dropped some fun hints – as if we all needed more reasons to tune in for Chicago Wednesdays.

Chicago Fire Season 10 will then debut in the fall. NBC has already shown its dedication to the show and put in an early order for even more episodes of the show. We will try to keep our ears to the ground about new faces that might be joining the Chicago Fire cast so that we can keep everyone updated.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.