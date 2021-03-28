Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med season finale dates set

Taylor Kinney stars as Kelly Severide on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. season finale dates were just revealed by NBC. The good news is that we still have a while until the air date arrives, meaning a lot of new episodes of the shows have yet to air on TV.

New episodes of each show air this Wednesday evening. Each of the shows is working through some drama within the context of its storylines, so there is still a lot of ground left to cover before the season finales.

On Chicago Med, a new doctor has joined the fold, with Dr. Dean Archer bringing a lot of drama to the rest of the staff. It seems clear that he could end up clashing with Dr. Ethan Choi in a very big way before Season 6 of the show comes to a close.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Over on Chicago Fire, the new paramedic for this season has already left the show. Adriyan Rae (she played Gianna Mackey) left the Chicago Fire cast. We also met a new possible love interest for Sylvie Brett that could get addressed even further.

And on Chicago P.D., Intelligence has a new member. He was thrown right into the fire during a new case and he introduced a new element to the show.

When are the One Chicago season finales?

The Chicago Med Season 6 finale, the Chicago Fire Season 9 finale, and the Chicago P.D. Season 8 finale will all air on Wednesday, May 26. This will be the latest that the trio of shows have had a season end, suggesting we could see a lot of new episodes over the next two months.

Boden's ability to inspire is just part of what makes him a great leader. pic.twitter.com/95NIVikVof — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 28, 2021

One Chicago shows have already been renewed

Even though we are now quickly approaching the One Chicago season finales this May, the great news is that NBC has already renewed all three shows. This means that even if they end on cliffhangers this spring, we will get resolution during new episodes in the fall.

With that in mind, we should also expect some dramatic season finales. These are shows that have not been shy about killing off characters or having cast members leave the show during the offseason.

In regard to Chicago Fire, there have even been rumors about Gabby Dawson possibly returning to the show. That would certainly put another roadblock in the way of Casey and Brett ever getting together. It might even kill off that new relationship storyline for good.

This isn't the gift we were expecting, but we LOVE it! pic.twitter.com/bwzA3BGjET — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 22, 2021

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.