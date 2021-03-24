One Chicago return: New episode synopsis for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

The next new episode of Chicago Fire is called One Crazy Shift. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return next week with all-new episodes. The entire One Chicago lineup will have repeat episodes this week that originally aired in early February.

It’s good that we won’t have to wait very long to see some new content, and NBC has already released a synopsis for the next episode of each Wednesday night show.

There are some heavy hints that each of the Chicago-based shows is heading toward cliffhangers during the May season finales. Since NBC already renewed all three shows for fall 2021, it gives the writers the opportunity to really write up some dramatic episodes.

The early renewal notices also give fans a sense of confidence that the cliffhangers will eventually get resolved – even though we will have to wait all summer for those new seasons to begin in the fall.

Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 10 synopsis

The following synopsis has been released for the Chicago Med episode called So Many Things We’ve Kept Buried:

“Marcel deals with a patient who ends up having more in common with him than he thinks; Halstead and Choi clash over a pregnant patient with an irregular heartbeat.”

Okay, is she making anyone else nervous? 👀 pic.twitter.com/uWfHMbSsJk — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 24, 2021

Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 10 synopsis

The next new episode of Chicago Fire is called One Crazy Shift. It sounds like an interesting one and it is going to pick up right after Matt Casey suffered that bad head injury. The synopsis for this new episode definitely has us worried that Casey is going to make some bad decisions when it comes to deciding between his health and Firehouse 51.

The show has a history of its characters pushing aside any health concerns in order to get back to work as quickly as possible. Hopefully, this time it doesn’t lead to some dire consequences.

“A series of suspicious fires sends 51 on a search for a cause; Casey continues down a troubling path; Mouch is looking to make his long-awaited dream come true.”

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 10 synopsis

The NBC synopsis for the next episode of Chicago P.D. gets right to the point, suggesting that most of the episode is going to focus entirely on Ruzek and his dad.

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 10 is called The Radical Truth and the synopsis reads as follows:

“Ruzek’s father, Bob, goes missing, and the team races to find him before it’s too late.”

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.