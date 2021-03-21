One Chicago news: No new episodes this week, but shows return soon

The Chicago P.D. cast will be back with new episodes very soon. Pic credit: Matt Dinerstein/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are all airing repeat episodes this week. It’s a week off for One Chicago fans who are just looking for new content.

But fret not, because the three Chicago-based shows will return soon with new episodes and NBC is already teasing them online.

It’s been a tough year for the production teams of these shows, with the coronavirus pandemic pushing back filming of the new seasons. It then led to late fall season premieres and gaps in the schedule as new content was still being created.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Each show is going to air a shorter season than normal as well. This is because there simply hasn’t been enough time to catch up on the filming schedule. It means we are quickly approaching the season finales that will air on NBC this spring.

The good news at the end of the rainbow, though, is that NBC already renewed Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. for next fall. Even if we are left with cliffhangers during the upcoming season finales, we will find out how the storylines get resolved in the fall.

One Chicago repeat episodes

On Wednesday, March 24, NBC will be re-airing episodes for the current season of each Chicago-based show. These episodes originally aired at the beginning of February and viewers will have a second chance to see them.

On Chicago Med, Dr. Charles and Anna bond over a scary situation, on Chicago Fire Herrmann and Cruz get stuck in an elevator during a fire, and on Chicago P.D., the team is looking into a rash of carjackings. This is also the episode of P.D. where Burgess makes a life-changing decision.

When does One Chicago return with new episodes?

The One Chicago shows return with new episodes on Wednesday, March 31.

The night begins with a new episode of Chicago Med that features Dr. Halstead and Dr. Choi clashing over a pregnant patient. That leads into a new episode of Chicago Fire, and the night comes to a close with a brand new installment of Chicago P.D.

It’s going to be a busy night and well worth the wait for the three shows.

As a reminder of what happened last week, the Chicago Fire cast said goodbye to an actress and the Chicago P.D. cast presented a new member of Intelligence.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Who thinks Cooper has what it takes? pic.twitter.com/6SBGu18zvv — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 19, 2021

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.