Chicago Fire uses one-take filming technique for an intense new episode

The Chicago Fire episode on Wednesday night is going to look a lot different than a regular episode of the show.

Instead of blending different scenes together and jumping around between different stories during the same episode, the director is presenting lengthy scenes using one take to film them.

This method of filming not only brings out authentic reactions and emotions from the actors in the scenes, but it also raises the energy level of the episode. It will provide a lot of adrenaline and excitement for the viewers at home as well.

The episode is called My Lucky Day and it airs for the first time on Wednesday, February 3. This serves as Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 5 on NBC.

Showrunner explains exciting Chicago Fire filming

Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas stated that the goal of this episode was, “to write it like a play and have the actors perform entire acts in one take, rather than having 10 or 12 scenes in one act the way we normally do.”

In an interview with TV Line, Haas went on to say, “We had 30-minute takes where we ran two acts together all the way through. I’ve never heard our crew cheer as loudly at the end of a take the way they did for Joe and David when director Reza Tabriza finally yelled ‘cut.’ I believe David gave his best performance of the series.”

On a call for a fire at a 10-story storage building, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Cruz (Joe Minoso) will become trapped inside of a freight elevator with two scared civilians. And this elevator is going to start experiencing some problems that will increase the tension of the episode to extremely high levels (no pun intended).

A promo for the episode is shared below:

A new night of One Chicago

All three shows are airing new episodes on the night of February 3. The night begins with a new episode of Chicago Med, where a very familiar character from the past is returning to cause some more trouble. But maybe it’s for a good reason this time? Viewers will have to decide for themselves.

Following the new episode of Chicago Fire, the night comes to a close with a new episode of Chicago P.D. On P.D., Burgess is going to receive some life-changing news which references something that took place earlier in Season 8. It’s going to be a really important chain of events for Burgess and Ruzek.

