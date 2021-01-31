Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 5: Preview for When Your Heart Rules Your Head

Roland Buck III as Noah Sexton and Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton pair up on Chicago Med cast again. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

A new episode of Chicago Med airs on Wednesday night and the preview and synopsis make it look like this will be a dramatic night of the show.

It’s great to have consecutive weeks of new episodes of the medical drama airing on NBC and, finally, fans won’t have to wait an extended period of time for a new installment.

A lot happened during the last episode of the show, but there are hints that the new episode called When Your Heart Rules Your Head is going to be packed with some memorable moments as well.

Oh, and we are also going to see the return of a fan-favorite character to the Chicago Med cast.

A look at Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 5

First, let’s break down the official synopsis that NBC provided for the February 3 episode called When Your Heart Rules Your Head.

“Dr. Halstead finds continued success in his trial; Dr. Charles’ daughter, Anna, receives life-changing news; Noah finds himself in a situation not even April can fix.”

Let’s jump right to the elephant in the room. We are about to see the return of Dr. Noah Sexton and it seems to be an integral part of the next episode. The younger brother of April Sexton appears to have found himself in another difficult situation that should lead to some memorable television.

Below is a scene from back in 2017 that is worth remembering when Noah put April in a difficult position then as well.

When Your Heart Rules Your Head preview

Below is a promo for the new episode of Chicago Med, with Dr. Noah Sexton (played by Roland Buck III) appearing in a prominent role. We also see Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) as he is forced into a (maybe not so difficult now) position of reporting Noah.

So, how is it all going to play out? We don’t want to spoil too much for Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 5, but fans of the show will definitely want to make sure to tune in live for this one. It could lead to a lot of discussions on social media after it airs on Wednesday night.

We are also glad to see Noah back as part of the Chicago Med cast after being absent for a number of episodes, but will he be back for more installments this season?

In regard to the Chicago Med cast, another notable actor is going to be joining the show very soon. He has ties to Ethan Choi, presenting a new angle of drama that could show up in the medical ward.

