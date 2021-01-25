Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 4: Dr. Marcel lays it on the line for patient

Torrey DeVitto as Natalie Manning and Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel are featured on Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med has had a few bumps in its schedule at NBC this television season, but a new episode of the show is ready to air on Wednesday night.

Fans were a bit perturbed when NBC only aired two episodes of Chicago Med this fall. It then led into a long winter hiatus before the show returned in January 2021.

But on the predetermined Chicago Med return date, drama taking place at the U.S. Capitol Building led to NBC preempting the show and providing extended news coverage instead.

The Chicago Med winter premiere got pushed back a week at that point, and then the following week, there was another gap in the schedule as the network provided more inaguration coverage.

Now, finally, Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 4 is ready to air on Wednesday night.

A look at Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 4

Ahead of the new episode debuting, NBC released an extended synopsis about what fans can expect. It looks to be a really busy night for the show, with many of the doctors involved in some important plot points.

The full synopsis for the episode called In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission is shared below.

“Dr. Marcel and Dr. Manning lay everything on the line to assist a sick woman; Dr. Halstead faces an uphill battle in getting participants involved in his clinical trial; Dr. Choi clashes with a patient who demands absolute perfection of himself.”

Below we have shared the promo that NBC aired in order to get fans excited about tuning in on Wednesday night. We get to see Dr. Marcel jumping into action as well as some of the drama that is going to encompass him and Dr. Manning.

More news from the world of One Chicago

A new member of the Chicago Med cast is going to get introduced to viewers very soon. This is someone who has direct ties to Dr. Ethan Choi’s past and it certainly has the possibility of bringing a lot of new drama to his life.

There are also going to be new characters introduced on the other One Chicago shows. A new team member is coming to Intelligence on Chicago P.D. that could really make waves. He is a cop that goes by the book, so that might be at odds with how the current team works.

And over at Chicago Fire, there are going to be new characters introduced that will serve as additional wrenches in the Brett and Casey relationship ever getting off the ground.

ChiHards! Tell us something that makes you roll your eyes. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Py8qTi4ns8 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) January 21, 2021

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.