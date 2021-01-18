Chicago Fire cast: New faces joining the show in Season 9

The Chicago Fire cast is going to see some new characters debuting during Season 9 of the show.

There was already a shift in the Chicago Fire cast this season, with Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer) getting a new partner.

At the end of Season 8, we saw the character of Emily Foster (played by actress Annie Ilonzeh) leave the show. So, when Season 9 of the show began, it wasn’t too surprising that Brett was going to need a new partner.

Enter Gianna Mackey, who is played by Adriyan Rae on Chicago Fire. She has been a bold addition to the show and has been a central part of the first three episodes this season.

And now it’s time for the writers to throw a few wrenches into the storylines that are getting carried out on the show.

As viewers saw with Season 9, Episode 3, it looks like Brett and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) are already on the outs again. Casey made the mistake of bringing up ex-wife Gabby again, to which Brett has not responded well.

Chicago Fire boss hints at cast additions

“These two are going to have to do some talking, which they do in episode three, but that’s an ongoing process,” showrunner Derek Haas stated during a new interview with Us Weekly.

He was talking about Brett and Casey and how the writers are about to make things a tad more difficult for them to get back together quickly.

“That’s not a one episode and we’re done thing. Also, we’re Chicago Fire, so we’re gonna have some new characters enter their lives that will complicate things even more,” Haas went on to say.

Haas wouldn’t commit to an answer when asked whether or not the new characters are going to serve as romantic interests for Brett and/or Casey. That certainly seems like the case, but he played it a bit coy when addressing that topic.

“It could be. I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up, but yeah, there could be. I mean, there’s certainly some single people still in Chicago,” Haas joked.

And what has this led to? It has led to some Chicago Fire rumors about Monica Raymund showing up to play Gabby in some future episodes of the show. Those are only rumors, but Gabby has appeared out of the blue before.

But like Casey told Severide, it is Brett that is on his mind now. The clip below reiterates that.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.