What happened to Gabby on the Chicago Fire cast and who was she?

Gabby Dawson still has an impact on the Chicago Fire cast, even though the character has been off the show for a while.

The writers and producers made the right choice by allowing the character to live, despite taking her out of the main rotation of episodes.

Actress Monica Raymund had decided that she wanted to leave Chicago Fire at the end of Season 6, putting the writers in the unenvious position of ending one of the most popular relationships on the show.

Raymund’s character Gabby was married to Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) on the show and they were trying to have a family together. The characters were madly in love with each other and the feelings that Casey had back then still percolate in new episodes.

That’s exactly what just happened during the fall finale of Chicago Fire Season 9, where Gabby came up during a romantic scene that was taking place between Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey.

Due to his continued strong feelings about Gabby, Matt was unable to commit to a new relationship with Brett. Maybe that could change when the show returns from its winter hiatus?

What happened to Gabby on Chicago Fire cast?

During the Chicago Fire Season 6 finale, Gabby went to work in Puerto Rico to help the people there as they tried to recover from a national disaster. It was a quick way to write the character off the show, but to also keep her within arm’s length.

She resurfaced during Season 7 to provide the character arc between Gabby and Casey with some closure, but that also didn’t officially close the books on them. Gabby appeared during Season 8 as well, returning for some hot scenes with Casey before she vanished again.

Yes, it is possible that Gabby could pop up again in the future, but maybe the writers will finally allow Casey and Brett to have a bit of happiness before that happens. It could certainly lead to some intriguing love triangle situations in Season 10 or Season 11.

Who was Gabby Dawson on Chicago Fire cast?

Gabriela Dawson was a paramedic on Ambulance 61 and a firefighter on Truck 81. She worked out of Firehouse 51 and was married to Matthew Casey.

Gabby is also the sister of Antonio Dawson (played by Jon Seda), who appeared in a few episodes of the show, but who was also a primary character on the Chicago P.D. cast. Antonio has also moved on to other things with Jon Seda leaving One Chicago.

Within the cast, Gabby was really good friends with Leslie Shay (Lauren German) and Sylvie Brett, as well as Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney).

Happiest of birthdays to our beautiful @monicaraymund who’s brought so much love and laughter to our screen&lifes for the past 6 years as Gabby Dawson on Chicago Fire. Your #OneChicago family wishing you an awesome day! 🎉 We miss you. ♥️ @NBCChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/6zjGgK2mLM — One Chicago Updates (@onechicagonews) July 26, 2019

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.