When does Chicago Fire return? Cast is back for more action

The Chicago Fire return date has finally arrived.

A new episode for Season 9 of Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday night as all three One Chicago shows return to NBC.

The winter hiatus felt like it lasted a long time this year, especially since only two episodes of each show aired before the break started.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

There were a lot of delays that took place, including a halt in the production of new episodes as positive COVID tests surfaced among the crew members.

Chicago Fire return date

The new episode of Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday, January 6. This is Season 9, Episode 3 of the show, and the synopsis hints at more scenes between Brett and Casey.

When we last saw the characters, it looked like a romantic relationship was about to take center stage, but that was hindered by Casey still having feelings for Gabby.

The scene that started out great and led to a lot of Chicago Fire fans groaning at its conclusion is shared below. It all took place during the fall finale of the show.

Read More Why are the One Chicago shows already on winter hiatus?

Chicago Fire cast changes

There were a few changes to the Chicago Fire cast that were quite noticeable through the first two episodes of the new season.

Fans tuning in for Season 9 were immediately aware that the character of Emily Foster was gone. Actress Annie Ilonzeh exited the show during the Season 8 finale, with Foster going back to school to become a doctor.

Foster has been referenced in Season 9, but only in passing as the characters helped remind viewers why she wasn’t in the new episodes.

This meant that Sylvie Brett was going to need a new partner. That’s a familiar storyline with the Chicago Fire cast, but the producers brought in someone that is exciting to watch on the screen.

Actress Adriyan Rae joined the show as Gianna Mackey. So far, this has been a good addition to the Chicago Fire cast, with some interesting plotlines developing that could include a romantic relationship with Blake Gallo (he debuted on Season 8).

Brett and Mackey were run off the road to end the season premiere and Episode 2 covered their rescue and some additional character development as the show prepared for its winter hiatus.

Chicago Fire winter premiere

Don’t forget to tune in for the first 2021 episode of Chicago Fire this week, as the show returns to its familiar time slot on Wednesday nights. There is also some time to re-watch the first two episodes of Season 9 as a refresher or to catch up on the show.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.