Chicago Fire preview: Season 9, Episode 3 includes Brett, Casey scenes

Chicago Fire returns with Season 9, Episode 3 next week on NBC.

The new episode is called Smash Therapy and it concludes the long winter hiatus that fans had to endure.

We have only seen two episodes from Chicago Fire so far this season, so it’s going to be great to have the show back on the air.

When we last saw the Chicago Fire cast, fans were screaming at their television sets after the intense scenes between Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

The good news is that we are going to get to see the duo address what happened between them and what might happen next.

Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 3 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC revealed for the new episode of Chicago Fire. It is scheduled to air on Wednesday, January 6 at 9/8c.

“A mishap on the aerial ladder in the midst of a fire rescue leaves Mouch shaken and questioning his abilities; Kidd looks for support from Severide while Casey and Brett discuss their future.” Read More Is Capp leaving Chicago Fire? Randy Flagler’s character gets hurt

See you at Molly’s, ChiHards. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/ad70ZLvdNH — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 26, 2020

The synopsis certainly seems to bury the lead, with the hint that “Casey and Brett discuss their future” during the episode. It almost sounds like a subplot or something that will happen in the final moments of the hour.

It also sounds like Mouch (Christian Stolte) is going to have a rough day on the job. Could this lead him to start considering retirement? It’s certainly a topic that could be addressed.

Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) also get a nice subplot during the Chicago Fire winter premiere so fans are going to get to enjoy some more of their on-screen chemistry.

One Chicago winter premieres

It’s going to be great to have all three Chicago-based shows returning to television next week. NBC revealed some hints about what could take place during the next new episode of Chicago Med, so that will also be fun for One Chicago fans.

And then Chicago P.D. is back at the 10/9c slot on Wednesday night. It was recently revealed that the Chicago P.D. cast has a new series regular that will fill the screentime vacated by the outgoing member of Intelligence.

Stay tuned folks, because there could be some really dramatic moments as the winter episodes start rolling out for the Chicago shows. NBC will finally have enough content to not take extended breaks between episodes as well, so buckle up for the Wednesday night excitement.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.