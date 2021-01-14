Chicago Med cast: Famous actor joins show as Dr. Dean Archer

The Chicago Med cast will soon be introducing Dr. Dean Archer during an upcoming episode of the show.

As the show returned from its long winter hiatus on Wednesday, the news was revealed that a long-time TV actor is going to pop up on the show very soon.

A report by Deadline states that Dr. Dean Archer is “a wry, blunt, talented physician who has just relocated from a rural hospital to Chicago Med.”

It sounds like he will fit in just fine with the rest of the Chicago Med cast of characters.

Who plays Dr. Dean Archer on Chicago Med?

The actor joining the show is Steven Weber.

Weber is probably best known for playing Brian Michael Hackett on the sitcom Wings.

Newer fans of television might recognize him as Gary Bolan from 13 Reasons Why, Patrick from Mom (he dated Christy on the show), and Douglas Hamilton from NCIS: New Orleans.

Weber also played John Torrance in the made-for-TV version of The Shining that came out in 1997. His take on the role made famous by Jack Nicholson was a pretty interesting one.

Below is the trailer for the 1997 film, which also starred Rebecca De Mornay as Winifred Torrance.

Weber has also appeared on many additional shows in one-offs and recurring roles. That includes The Simpsons, The Outer Limits, Without a Trace, Brothers & Sisters, In Plain Sight, and Happy Town.

Steven Weber to star on Chicago Med

Additional details about the character that Weber is going to play have also been revealed by Deadline. It’s very interesting to note that his character had a prior relationship with Dr. Ethan Choi (played by Brian Tee).

“A former Naval officer who oversaw Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) during active duty,” reported Deadline.

Steven Weber has joined #ChicagoMed‘s current sixth season in a recurring role https://t.co/9nmPyGqnv9 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 13, 2021

More One Chicago news

There are also some Chicago P.D. cast changes that will be taking place during the current season.

Fans of the show have likely noticed that Vanessa Rojas is no longer on the Chicago P.D. cast. She is on to other projects and the show is glossing over the character exit. Maybe it will be addressed in the future.

In place of Rojas, a new actor will be introduced on an upcoming episode of Chicago P.D. The new recurring character is going to present an interesting wrinkle to the show, as he is a rule-follower, but will be working closely with Intelligence.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.