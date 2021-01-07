Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. postponed by NBC

New episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. that were supposed to air on Wednesday night have all been postponed.

With what has been taking place in Washington D.C. through most of the day, NBC decided to continue its wall-to-wall news coverage instead.

It was supposed to be the winter premiere for each of the Chicago-based NBC shows, but that’s going to have to wait a bit longer.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The really bad news was that the revelation wasn’t made by NBC earlier in the evening. Instead, people tuning in to watch Chicago Med on the East Coast were greeted with continuing news coverage.

NBC makes the announcement on social media

“Tonight on NBC: Continuing coverage from NBC News. Originally scheduled episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will air next week,” reads a note from NBC Entertainment on its Twitter page.

There were quite a few responses to the various announcements on social media, but one of them really stood out among the rest.

And as much as we all need it, this coverage is far more important than 3 shows. I love these shows with everything in me, but at the rate this country is decelerating at, it’s wrong if we played shows during this time. — CHICAGO FIRE IS LIFE (@logiebearswife) January 7, 2021

When will One Chicago shows return to NBC?

The next new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will air on Wednesday, January 13. It had already been the plan at NBC to air new episodes on that day, but this will just lead to everything getting pushed back a week.

The new episodes that were scheduled for January 13 now get pushed back to January 20, and so on. Hopefully, things can get back on track for the network, as the shows were only able to air two episodes each in the fall.

There had been a number of setbacks during the production of new episodes, beginning first with everything being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and then with some positive COVID-19 tests surfacing on Chicago Med and then Chicago Fire.

At least some episodes are in the can and ready for presentation. With so many other shows going through additional postponement of filming new episodes — like with Survivor getting postponed indefinitely at CBS — it’s been remarkable that One Chicago has been able to film at all.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesday nights beginning at 8/7c on NBC.