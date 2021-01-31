Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 5: Life-changing news for Burgess

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek and Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess star on Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Matt Dinerstein/NBCUniversal

A new episode of Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesday night and it appears that one character is going to learn some shocking news. And it’s not Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos), despite what she went through in the last episode.

According to the synopsis released by NBC, it is Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) that is going to be learning something a bit shocking about a past case. But how will she deal with this life-changing information?

The great news is that no matter what takes place in the episode, that at least One Chicago fans get to see a new episode for the second-straight week. That’s a welcome change from what has happened so far during Season 8.

Full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 5

The new episode of Chicago P.D. is called In Your Care and it airs for the first time on Wednesday, February 3. Below is the full synopsis that NBC released to get fans excited about the show.

As for what Burgess is about to discover, there are some big hints about what’s to come based on the promotional clip that NBC has aired.

In Your Care episode teaser

Below is the teaser that NBC is currently airing for the February 3 episode of Chicago P.D.

The new episode serves as a call back to an earlier episode of Chicago P.D. Season 8. Burgess and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) helped protect a young girl who had witnessed her family getting murdered. Now, it appears that she is back, and there are heavy hints that Burgess might be considering adoption.

Is adoption or foster care something that Burgess really wants to do? Or is this a way to cope with the baby that she lost? We will all find out during what looks to be an emotional new episode of Chicago P.D.

More new One Chicago episodes

Wednesday night is also going to feature new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire on NBC.

Chicago Med will start off the night with a returning member of the cast. Noah Sexton (Roland Buck III) is back and in the thick of things again.

Then, on an all-new episode of Chicago Fire, two residents of Firehouse 51 are going to be in peril. The promo for the episode makes it look like a really exciting night for viewers.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.