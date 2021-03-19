When is the new episode of Chicago Med on NBC?

Dominic Rains plays Dr. Crockett Marcel on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med is taking a week off before returning with an all-new episode at the end of March.

The episode scheduled to air next is a repeat from earlier in the season where Dr. Choi helped a patient with chronic pain find a solution, Dr. Halstead considered a new path, and Dr. Charles and Anna bonded over a scary situation.

That older episode originally aired in early February, but is going to be repeated as One Chicago Wednesdays take a week off from debuting new content.

Luckily, the break between new episodes isn’t going to be a long one for Chicago Med, and there is still a lot of new content left to air before the season finale in May.

The additional good news is that NBC has already released a synopsis for the next new episode, so we can look ahead at what is going to take place during that next episode.

When does Chicago Med return with new episodes?

The next new episode of Chicago Med is scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 31.

The new installment is called So Many Things We’ve Kept Buried, and we definitely expect the title to reflect the emotional tone of the episode. It is what the Chicago Med writers have become very good at over the years.

“Marcel deals with a patient who ends up having more in common with him than he thinks; Halstead and Choi clash over a pregnant patient with an irregular heartbeat.”



Changes to the Chicago Med cast in Season 6

There have already been a few key changes to the Chicago Med cast in Season 6 and we expect a few more before the season finale in May.

The most notable new character is Dr. Dean Archer, who is played by Steven Weber on the show. He comes from Choi’s past and looks to be an antagonist to the story for a while.

We also got to meet Natalie’s mom, who is played by Margaret Colin. The famous actress was a nice addition to the cast and works well with Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Manning).

Dr. Noah Sexton also left the show, presumably for good this time, after he decided to take patient care into his own hands again. But this is the world of television, so it’s always possible for a character to return again sometime down the road.

Is Manning and Crockett's relationship any of Dr. Archer's business? #ChicagoMed pic.twitter.com/bgPSV4FrGb — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 18, 2021

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.