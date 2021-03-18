Chicago Fire cast: Actress officially leaving the show in Season 9

The Chicago Fire cast is losing a member as Season 9 continues. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire cast is moving in a new direction with one of the actresses leaving the show.

It was a bit shocking during the latest episode when new paramedic Gianna Mackey appeared to be exploring different career opportunities. This isn’t just a plot device, though, as Mackey is indeed moving on to other things.

Actress Adriyan Rae joined the Chicago Fire cast this fall, stepping in to replace Annie Ilonzeh on the show. Ilonzeh had played Emily Foster on the Chicago Fire cast for two years, where her character was the partner of Sylvie Brett.

Now, it appears that Brett (played by Kara Killmer) is going to need another new partner, which in itself seems to be a continuous subplot on the show.

Chicago Fire showrunner weighs in on cast change

Showrunner Derek Haas spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the shift on the show and how it might hold a teaser about the future of Chicago Fire.

“It’s always fun to introduce a new character who brings in new dynamics to the show, and we had fun bringing Mackey to life, especially with her connection to Cruz [Joe Minoso],” Haas told EW.

Haas also went on to explain that it was Rae who decided that it was time to move on to other things.

“Adriyan let us know she had some private reasons to leave Chicago. To hear that as a showrunner, you absolutely respect what an actor needs. All I can say is we love her, and I know she’s going to be great on some other series.”

“And she left 51 on great terms, so there’s a chance we could check in on her. We’re always looking for something to boost up a crossover! I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Mackey in Firehouse 51,” Haas went on to say.

One Chicago always introducing new faces

One of the common themes for all three Chicago-based shows is that there are constant departures and introductions for cast members. During the latest episode of Chicago P.D., actor Cleveland Berto stepped up in a big way as new officer Andre Cooper.

Over on Chicago Med, a new character named Dr. Sean Archer also just joined the show.

While it can be difficult for fans to always keep up with the casting changes, it is also very exciting to see the new faces each season. It keeps things new and intriguing, especially as viewers learn their backstories.

As for the future of the Chicago Fire cast, there are a lot of hints out there that we could eventually see the return of actress Monica Raymund. She played Gabby on the show and has been referenced a lot since she left. Haas even mentioned that they left the story open intentionally in case Raymund ever wants to return to Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.