Who plays Andre Cooper on Chicago P.D. cast? New cop on Intelligence

The Chicago P.D. cast is going to feature a new actor in Season 8. Pic credit: Sandy Morris/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. cast introduced Officer Andre Cooper during the last episode of the show, but he wasn’t on screen for very long.

Cooper was the partner of Officer Dave Wheelan (played by Michael Rispoli). The duo was involved in a police shooting after they pulled over a man for a traffic violation.

When Atwater and Ruzek went to arrest Wheelan, they spoke briefly with Cooper on the sidewalk. Cooper was there because he wanted to ask his partner why he had shot the Black man they pulled over. Atwater and Ruzek got Cooper to leave the scene, but we will see more of him very soon.

The synopsis for the episode called Impossible Dream (Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 9) directly involves Cooper. He is also seen in the television promo for the night, indicating that he is going to have a big part in the new episode. The full synopsis can be read below:

“When a local business owner is gunned down in his shop, it becomes personal for Atwater, who patrolled the neighborhood as a young cop. Dep. Supt. Samantha Miller comes to Voight with a special request about Andre Cooper.”

Who plays Andre Cooper on Chicago P.D. cast?

Officer Andre Cooper is played by actor Cleveland Berto. When it was originally reported that Berto was joining the Chicago P.D. cast, the character’s name was going to be Jalen Walker. It appears that the show went in a different direction.

The character is described as someone who “turned down Wall Street to work for the Chicago Police Department, as he wants to see if he can make a difference and change the status quo.”

The role that Berto will portray is “a character who is super idealistic and in all ways a golden boy (athlete, smart, family man, scholar).”

It will be fascinating to see if this new officer can mesh well with the rest of Intelligence, especially since he has already shown the need to follow the rules.

As for Berto’s other work in Hollywood, he had a small part as T. Gill in Terminator: Dark Fate. He was also on an episode of Lucifer on TV, an episode of Shameless (Little Shins in 2019), and an episode of Fresh Off the Boat as a model named Walter in 2016.

Berto was recently seen as one of the leads in the Salt-N-Pepa biopic that recently aired on television. He played producer Hurby Azor.

Chicago P.D. taking a short break

Following the March 17 episode that will feature Cleveland Berto as part of the Chicago P.D. cast, the Wednesday night shows will be taking a short break. They will return with all-new episodes on Wednesday, March 31.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.