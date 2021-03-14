Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 9 promo: New team member in danger

A new episode of Chicago P.D. is called Impossible Dream. Pic credit: Sandy Morris/NBCUniversal

A Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 9 promo is airing on NBC and it indicates that the new episode is going to feature a lot of officer Andre Cooper.

The new member of the Chicago P.D. cast was featured during the last episode when his partner was arrested for what was called a “bad shoot” on a traffic stop. That high-octane and dramatic episode will be a tough one to top, but the first TV promo certainly looks like the writers are going to try.

For anyone who missed the last episode, Andre Cooper is played by actor Cleveland Berto, and this is someone that is certainly going to be a new look for Intelligence. He is by the book, so it will be interesting to see if he clashes with or compliments the rest of the team.

It’s also clear that we are going to see a lot more of boss Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller (played by Nicole Ari Parker), who has turned out to be a great addition to the show.

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 9 synopsis

NBC has released a full synopsis ahead of the new episode debuting on NBC. It is called Impossible Dream and it will debut on Wednesday, March 17. The synopsis leads right into the promo, where we get to see someone new working with Intelligence.

“When a local business owner is gunned down in his shop, it becomes personal for Atwater, who patrolled the neighborhood as a young cop. Dep. Supt. Samantha Miller comes to Voight with a special request about Andre Cooper.”

Chicago P.D. Impossible Dream promo

Below is the NBC TV promo currently airing for Impossible Dream. It looks like it’s going to be a dramatic one, possibly showing everyone what Andre Cooper can do on the job.

All-new One Chicago Wednesday

March 17 brings new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. to NBC. It’s going to be an interesting night for One Chicago, beginning with a Chicago Med episode that is going to show more from new doctor Dean Archer. He is played by Steven Weber, who just joined the show last week.

The night then continues with a new episode of Chicago Fire that features Casey getting injured on the job. Will Casey do something out of character and seek real treatment? Or are we going to see a firefighter trying to work through his injury? We will all have to tune in on Wednesday night to find out.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.