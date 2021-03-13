Chicago Fire Double Red promo: Casey suffers head injury

Matthew Casey gets injured on the next Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 9 airs on Wednesday night, and the TV promo for the episode called Double Red just hit.

It was good to have Chicago Fire return for a new episode last week, but there was a bit of drama on the show when it turned out that Grainger was subbing for Herrmann at Firehouse 51.

Having Grainger, Casey, and Brett under one roof got a bit complicated, especially since Casey is a guy that allows jealousy to take over his feelings a lot.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Now, Casey will suffer an injury in the new episode, and it appears to be one that may go untreated for a bit.

Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 9 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has revealed in advance of the episode called Double Red. It will air for the first time on Wednesday, March 17 at 9/8c on NBC.

“Mouch, Gallo, Ritter, and Mackey report for training; a nasty blow to the head brings Casey unimaginable pain.”

Chicago Fire Double Red TV promo

NBC is also airing a quick promo for the new episode of the show that focuses on Casey getting hurt. We don’t see the injury itself, but we do get to see the camera as it shows Casey’s point of view.

Wednesday night is going to feature new episodes for all three One Chicago shows. It’s going to be another fun night for fans, especially as other networks have key programs taking a break in mid-March.

Unfortunately, the good news doesn’t last too long because NBC is back to showing older episodes when March 24 rolls around. In the case of Chicago Fire, the episode that will air is called My Lucky Day, and it was Episode 5 of the current season.

This was the one that featured Herrmann and Cruz trapped in the elevator for nearly the entire hour.

Chicago Fire Season 10 comes this fall

NBC already ordered Chicago Fire Season 10, and it will debut on NBC in fall 2021. It means that even if Season 9 ends on a cliffhanger this May, we at least know that the storylines will be resolved in the fall.

NBC has treated the One Chicago casts and the fans really well in that regard.

Other shows remain on the bubble in primetime television. ABC has still not renewed Grey’s Anatomy, and NCIS Season 19 has not yet been ordered by CBS. Fans of those shows will have to wait for news on renewals.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.