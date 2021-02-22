Chicago Fire Season 10 will debut in fall 2021 on NBC

The Chicago Fire cast continues to roll out great episodes. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire Season 10 start date will come in fall 2021. NBC hasn’t released the exact dates that its Wednesday night lineup will debut, but the great news is that all three shows have already been renewed.

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. have each been pre-ordered at NBC, securing all three One Chicago dramas’ futures. That’s great news for fans of each show, especially as other franchises experience bumps in the road.

During its current season, Chicago Fire ranks as the most-watched show on Wednesday nights. It’s ahead of everything at all of the other major networks, and it leads the trio of Chicago-based shows each week.

Even during a rough year in television, where the coronavirus pandemic has altered production and caused an overall dip in TV ratings, Chicago Fire keeps bringing in millions of viewers every week.

That even includes weeks with repeat episodes, as many fans will re-watch episodes from the past.

Chicago Fire Season 9 rolls on

Even though it’s great news that Season 10 has already been preapproved by NBC, it’s even more exciting to know that we still have several additional Chicago Fire episodes left to watch this winter and spring.

So far, only seven episodes from Season 9 have aired, and that includes the latest one, where Severide and Casey carried out their own investigation. It’s always dramatic to see the firefighters going the extra mile if they think something sinister has happened during a fire call.

Some intriguing Chicago Fire rumors online suggest a string of new episodes could begin airing on March 10 and continue each Wednesday night for the rest of that month.

Sure, March 10 seems like a long way from when Episode 7 aired on February 17, but it’s still exciting to think about what’s to come.

More news from the world of One Chicago

There will be some new Chicago Med cast introductions and Chicago P.D. casting changes coming as the other One Chicago shows continue this winter and spring.

A new doctor is joining Chicago Med that has a past with Dr. Ethan Choi. Maybe it will help ground Choi a bit, as he just tried to go through gallbladder surgery and then return to work on the same day. It did not go very well.

A new member of the Chicago P.D. cast will also be introduced shortly. Actor Cleveland Berto is taking on that role, and it is expected to be one that throws a wrench into how Intelligence currently does things.

He is described as someone who goes by the book, so it’s unclear how he will succeed working with Voight and the team.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.