Chicago Fire Season 9 ratings: Most-watched show on Wednesday nights

Jesse Spencer is great as Captain Matthew Casey on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit:: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire Season 9 ratings continue to be very impressive for the NBC drama.

The latest episode, which saw firefighter Blake Gallo disregard an order from Matt Casey and later hook up with Gianna Mackey, easily won its time slot in terms of overall viewership.

The One Chicago shows are all doing very well on Wednesday evenings again this year, despite new shows like The Masked Dancer trying to take away some of the younger viewers.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

It continues to be clear that NBC made the right move by renewing each of the shows for multiple additional seasons.

Chicago Fire Season 9 ratings

According to the adjusted ratings numbers for the evening of February 10, Chicago Fire drew an estimated 7.5 million viewers for the new episode. That made it, by far, the most-watched show of the night.

The only shows that even came close were Chicago Med at 7.3 million viewers and Chicago P.D. at 6.3 million viewers.

As you can see, NBC easily won the night for overall viewers, continuing the success that One Chicago is having during the 2020-2021 television season.

Read More Taylor Kinney from Chicago Fire on getting pulled over and food in fun interview for Kelly Clarkson...

Through six episodes of Chicago Fire Season 9, the show is averaging 7.34 million viewers a night, and a 0.99 mark for viewers aged 18-49. The numbers are also trending in a positive direction, suggesting that the show could threaten that eight-million mark again.

During Chicago Fire Season 8, the show turned in an average of 8.19 million viewers each week and notched a 1.18 mark in the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49.

More Chicago Fire news

Actor Taylor Kinney recently participated in an interview where he spoke about the future of his character, Kelly Severide, and how his relationship with Stella Kidd on the show could progress. He also had some amusing things to say about how he felt Severide would propose to Kidd if their relationship got to that point.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The drama between Severide and Kidd may have been overcome, finally, during the February 10 episode, when he finally came clean about why he was trying to create space between them. It was amazing just how much their relationship was improved simply by Severide telling her the truth.

Stellaride really needed this moment. 🧡 Catch up on #ChicagoFire, now streaming here: https://t.co/GarE2zFRmT pic.twitter.com/1GQaB7qNCt — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) February 11, 2021

Elsewhere, we may have to wait a while longer before we ever get to see Matthew Casey and Sylvie Brett back on the same page. He did make a good step in the right direction toward the end of the episode called Blow This up Somehow, but maybe he should open the lines of communication in a manner similar to what Severide just did.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.