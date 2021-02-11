Chicago Fire spoilers: Cast member, showrunner speak about Kelly Severide-Stella Kidd storyline

Severide and Casey remain the most popular characters on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers about the Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd relationship were subtly revealed by showrunner Derek Haas. But there were also some humorous revelations by actor Taylor Kinney as well (he plays Severide).

Season 9 of Chicago Fire started out with the relationship between Severide and Kidd seemingly as strong as ever, but this is television, and the writers for this particular show love to put bumps in the road for relationships.

When Severide learned that his relationship with Kidd might be impacting her ability to rise in the department, he made the decision to start creating some space. Then, he got too much space, as Kidd decided it was time to move out.

Many viewers had been hoping that a proposal was in the near future for the couple that has become known as Stellaride on the show. Could one still be coming in an episode later during Season 9?

Chicago Fire spoilers from showrunner Derek Haas.

According to a report by TV Line, Haas stated that, “I would be surprised if we got through this season without some kind of big ‘Stellaride’ advancement.”

That seems like a really huge hint that someone is going to help further the relationship between Severide and Kidd. Some fans have already jumped to the conclusion that Severide could propse to Kidd before the season comes to an end.

Taylor Kinney talks about a Severide proposal

“He better hope that he doesn’t try to get engaged psychically. He’s going to have to use his words and talk,” said actor Taylor Kinney about his character, firefighter Kelly Severide.

Kinney went on to say that, “It’d be a Severide move to just hide a ring in the glove box in the car or something and be like, ‘She’ll open it, she’ll find it. And if she doesn’t, then she must not want to marry me. We’re done.’ Hopefully, if it does come to it, he comes up with a better plan than not speaking.”

The quips from Kinney are funny and spot-on. It definitely seems like something his character would do, but at the same time, at least this revelation indicates that Severide would not choose that road to propose. That would make these spoilers too specific.

There are a lot of Chicago Fire Season 9 episodes left to air this season, so we hope that some happiness is waiting in the future for Severide and Kidd.

The good news, as viewers saw in the new episode called Blow This Up Somehow, is that Severide and Kidd might be back on the same page now. That’s a huge step in the right direction for their relationship. Could a proposal be coming up soon?

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.