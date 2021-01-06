Taylor Kinney from Chicago Fire on getting pulled over and food in fun interview for Kelly Clarkson Show

Taylor Kinney appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about Chicago Fire this week.

Among the topics of conversation were the show, what inspires him, what happened when he got pulled over, and also his opinions on some of the Chicago food options.

He also talked a lot about popcorn, as Clarkson noted it is one of her favorite things to buy when she is in Chicago. Cheese and caramel mix to be exact.

Kinney didn’t miss a beat when the topic of popcorn came up, as he stated that every time he goes through Chicago O’Hare Airport, he buys Garrett’s Popcorn for the family at home.

Taylor Kinney interviewed by Kelly Clarkson

When it got to the topic of pizza, Kinney started getting a bit controversial when he spoke about his favorite crust type.

“I’m a big Pizano’s guy. And thin crust,” Kinney said as he broached the topic of Chicago pizza. “Which doesn’t really bode well for the locals in Chicago. They like the deep dish stuff.”

Kinney also went on to admit that he swims in Lake Michigan during the winter. He does it for the Special Olympics and participates as a way to raise some money for a good cause.

The full interview that Taylor Kinney and Kelly Clarkson had on her show is shared below, with some interesting moments that are well worth watching for fans of the Chicago Fire star.

He also speaks about potential plans for his upcoming birthday. And it’s a big one.

It’s been a long time coming, but the first new Chicago Fire episode of 2021 has arrived. We only got to see two episodes of each Chicago-based show in the fall before the winter hiatus hit. Now, all three shows are back on Wednesday nights.

There have been some heavy hints at an important Severide-Kidd storyline that is coming up during the second half of Season 9. People behind the scenes have provided some interesting tidbits in that regard.

Viewers are also going to see more interactions between Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey during upcoming episodes. In the fall finale, it seemed like Brett and Casey were about to start up a romantic relationship, but there was a severe bump in the road.

Make sure to tune in for the winter premiere of Chicago Fire on January 6 and to keep tuning in on Wednesday nights this winter and spring for new episodes of the show.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.