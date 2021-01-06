The long winter hiatus for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. is about to come to an end.

The wait during the break seemed even longer this year than in the past due to only two episodes of each show airing on NBC this fall.

But the reality is that the break was roughly the same number of days as it was last year. At least we are all about to get to see some new content from all of the shows.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

And it’s not just a one-off before heading into another break.

When do Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return in 2021?

All of the One Chicago series share Wednesday, January 6 as their return date. That’s when the first new episodes of Chicago Med Season 6, Chicago Fire Season 9, and Chicago P.D. Season 8 debut on NBC.

The following week, on Wednesday, January 13, NBC viewers will also get to see additional new episodes of each One Chicago show. That gives viewers just enough time left to catch up on any episodes that they may have missed from the fall.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic going on around the world, production for the current seasons of each show got delayed. Rather than reporting at the regular time to film new episodes, production got postponed a bit.

After the initial delays, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire each had crew members test positive for COVID-19, leading to quarantines before they got back to filming. Hopefully, worsening numbers around the country don’t force NBC to shorten the episode order for these seasons.

Additional news for Med, Fire, and P.D.

In the next new episode of Chicago Fire, we are going to see more scenes involving Brett and Casey. They left things in an odd place when it appeared that they were about to become a couple in the fall finale. They did not.

Over on Chicago P.D., the cast is about to debut a new face as part of the Intelligence Unit. This is due to a team member leaving the show, even though it hasn’t been addressed on the episodes just yet.

This fall, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire were the most-watched shows for Wednesday nights. That’s counting every program on television, so the network has high hopes that the strong numbers will continue.

Can the trio of Chicago-based shows continue to pull in strong viewership numbers in 2021? Be sure to tune in again beginning on January 6 to help make that happen.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays on NBC beginning at 8/7c.