Chicago Fire spoilers: Revelations about Severide, Kidd for Season 9

Chicago Fire spoilers have revealed that some rough roads are ahead for Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide.

The season started out relatively slowly for the show as a whole, with only two episodes airing before the winter hiatus began.

What viewers did get to see, though, was a huge moment between Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

We also saw the introduction of Adriyan Rae joining the show as Gianna Mackey. She stepped into the role that was vacated by actress Annie Ilonzeh exiting the show during the Season 8 finale. She had played Emily Foster – Brett’s now former partner.

Now, it’s time to dig deeper into the relationship between Kidd and Severide – played by Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney.

Season 9 Chicago Fire spoilers

A new report from Cinema Blend provided a lot of great quotes from Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas about how upcoming episodes of the show will play out. For fans of Kidd and Severide, it sounds like there are going to be some exciting moments ahead on the show.

“So, I think we’re gonna make her [Kidd] pursuit of the lieutenant’s test a big part of the season,” Haas began. “It’s not Chicago Fire if there aren’t obstacles and curveballs thrown along the way. And so, there’s going to be a chief who intimates to Severide that a lot of people are talking that maybe Kidd is on the fast track, only because she’s in a relationship with someone who’s close to the commissioner.”

Read More Chicago Fire Recap: We did not see that sucker punch coming

Haas went on to say that, “You know how that would strike Severide — not well. And so that’s going to be obstacle number one thrown at her, and Severide handling these kind of things never goes well. So, that’s coming.”

Severide isn’t one to sit by when things are going against the plan, are looking bad for someone he likes/respects, or if he feels something unfair is happening around him. The hints from Haas suggest that some fireworks are coming.

We have seen a lot of great moments between Severide and Kidd as their relationship has strengthened over the last year, but this definitely sounds like something that could come between them.

From the way everything sounds, Severide and Kidd are going to get a lot of screentime in the coming weeks and months and there could be a lot to talk about at the water cooler.

One Chicago returns to NBC Wednesday nights

All three One Chicago shows return from the winter hiatus for new episodes on January 6. In addition to what might happen next on Chicago Fire, backstory for Crockett has been hinted at on Chicago Med, and a new face has joined the Chicago P.D. cast.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.