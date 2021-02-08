Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 6 preview: Blow This Up Somehow

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey on the Chicago Fire cast continues to be featured in episodes. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The new installment of Chicago Fire is Season 9, Episode 6 of the show. It airs on Wednesday night and appears to have some excitement and drama at the firehouse.

During the last episode of the show, the plot revolved around Herrmann and Cruz getting trapped in an elevator. It led to some intense moments as they had to rescue themselves. It also led to a number of discussions about Otis, who died last season on the show.

The great news is that another new episode of the show will air the following week, giving fans of the show some more content to enjoy.

Ahead of the February 10 episode debuting for the first time, NBC released a full synopsis and a short promotional video about what fans can expect to see.

Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 6 synopsis

The new Chicago Fire episode is Season 9, Episode 6 and it airs for the first time on February 10. Below is a full synopsis that NBC revealed.

“Gallo makes a split-second decision during a dangerous fire rescue, leaving Casey steaming that his direct orders weren’t obeyed; Kidd feels a strain in her relationship with Severide; Brett and Mackey search for answers after some suspicious calls.”

Promo video: Is Gallo leaving Chicago Fire?

Below is a clip for Season 9, Episode 6 that gives a hint at the main plot point.

Yikes! That promo above is set up in a way to make viewers think that Casey is firing Gallo. It seems unlikely that we will lose Gallo from the Chicago Fire cast, but it’s never easy to predict what’s going to happen on the show.

Regarding some of the other hints from the synopsis, it sounds like some more drama is going to surface in the Kidd-Severide relationship. That was placed on the back burner during the elevator episode, but it appears that we are going to see what happens next between them.

It also sounds like Brett and her new partner Gianna Mackey are going to be doing an investigation of their own. It’s always fun to see the paramedics try to figure things out, and maybe we could see a character from Chicago P.D. crossover? Probably not. But at least we can hope.

On February 10, new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. will also air in primetime. It’s going to be a busy night for One Chicago fans and it’s going to set up some new episodes of each show that will air the following week.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.