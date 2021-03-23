Is Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire cast? Will Casey’s injury end his career?

Firefighter Matthew Casey was injured on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire cast has always been in flux, with main characters leaving the show for various reasons during the entire run of the show.

When firefighter Matthew Casey got hurt on the latest episode of the show, though, it started to make fans worry about actor Jesse Spencer leaving the Chicago Fire cast.

Casey was on a call when a driver who was in an accident wouldn’t turn off his vehicle. As Casey leaned in to take the keys out of the ignition, the driver hit the gas, dragging Casey along and launching him into the pavement.

For most of the episode, Casey tried to act like it was just a headache and it seemed like he was going to continue to work through it. Later, he pulled a radiological report out of his desk that indicated her had seen a specialist about the injury.

“Due to the nature of the injury, another head injury could exacerbate trauma to a debilitating level,” read the note that Casey read from his doctor.

The note also stated that Casey suffered a “skull fracture” and that he had “fractures of the upper skull.” In summation, none of it is good for a firefighter who is always at risk of hitting his head again.

Below is a quick clip of that scene and Casey looking at his doctor’s note with both fear and frustration in his eyes.

Is Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire cast?

Let’s start with the good news here. We have not heard anything about star Jesse Spencer wanting to leave the show or about him getting removed from the Chicago Fire cast. He is one of the reasons that many people tune in next week, so it would likely hurt the show a lot if the character of Matthew Casey was to get replaced.

At the same time, the Chicago Fire cast has always seemed like a revolving door of paramedics and firefighters. In fact, this very episode where Casey was injured marked one actress leaving the show. She requested the departure, though, so it would be a bit different than this particular storyline.

We feel that this injury is instead going to lead to some more drama for Firehouse 51 and that it could be something that hinders him later in the season. Is this what leads to Sylvie Brett taking care of him and a relationship finally getting off the ground for them? That certainly seems possible, and we would much prefer that to a Casey exit.

More new episodes of Chicago Fire

The next new episode of Chicago Fire is on Wednesday, March 31, so we will have to wait a little bit to see how this plot turns out.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.