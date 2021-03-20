Chicago Fire cast: Could Gabby end up returning to the show?

Gabby was played by Monica Raymund on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: NBC

The Chicago Fire cast is going to go through some more changes which might open the door for a character from the past to return to the show.

On the latest episode of Chicago Fire, it was revealed that new paramedic Gianna Mackey is leaving Firehouse 51.

This plot development came as a huge shock to the viewers, especially since actress Adriyan Rae joined the Chicago Fire cast this fall. She decided that she wanted to leave the show, though, and the people behind the scenes made it happen for her.

With the shift in the Chicago Fire cast, it immediately led to rumors about someone returning to the show, and when a showrunner teases what’s to come, people take notice.

Does this mean that there is a chance Gabby and Casey could be together again? For anyone rooting for Casey and Brett to finally get a chance, that could be considered a huge roadblock that could definitely spell the end of any Casey-Brett storyline.

Is Gabby returning to Chicago Fire cast?

“I have nothing but respect, admiration, and love for Monica Raymund, so I’ve kind of kept that door open at all times. Anytime she wants to swoop in and steal our hearts again, we’d love to have her,” showrunner Derek Haas told EW when he was asked if she could make an appearance this season.

Haas has a way of teasing fans, but he has also said something like this before that eventually did lead to Gabby popping up in a new episode. She resurfaced in Season 8 long enough to see Casey, pay her condolences to Otis, and then vanish into the night again.

Revolving door of Sylvie Brett’s partners

It seems like paramedic Sylvie Brett is the one that is going through the most on the Chicago Fire cast. She keeps having to break in new partners and it seems like a revolving door on the show. During the last episode, the writers poked some fun at what she has been through, bringing back a guy that always seems to have drama in his life when he is on shift.

For the future, it would certainly help Brett in a professional manner if Gabby returned to work with her. As long as her relationship with Grainger continues to go in the right direction, that would be a great long-term situation for her. But the showrunners at hinting at a really dramatic season finale. We hope it has nothing to do with Casey’s injury.

Stay tuned folks, because Chicago Fire could get bumpy on Wednesday nights.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMkOV1arptG/

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.