Chicago Fire spoilers: Information about the season finale revealed

The Chicago Fire cast is working toward a very memorable Season 9 finale. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers about the season finale have started being revealed and we have some new information being teased by showrunner Derek Haas.

Previously, certain plot points about the final few episodes of the season suggested Stella Kidd’s lieutenant’s exam would be important. We were also teased that Kelly Severide will be back in his scuba gear for another save.

Now, the showrunner is giving fans an even more intensive tease about what is going to take place during the season finale. To say that we are excited about what’s coming is a bit of an understatement.

As a reminder, there are 16 episodes on the Chicago Fire schedule this season. Only 13 of them have aired so far, so it means we get three more new chapters before that long summer hiatus begins again.

The promo for the next episode of Chicago Fire reveals that we are going to see Kidd take her exam and that she will know her results before the end of the hour.

Chicago Fire spoilers about the Season 9 finale

“The last two episodes really are as big events as you can get in Chicagoland,” showrunner Derek Haas teased in an answer he gave to TVLine about what fans can expect from the Chicago Fire finale.

“We really looked at them as two gigantic installments with ‘a bunch of storylines coming together and some real finale trauma,’ for lack of a better word. Like one of the [past finales] that we’ve done, where there is some major spectacle happening. We didn’t get to do it last year, because the pandemic ended our season on, really, a pretty basic episode. So this year, we’re pulling out all the stops,” Haas went on to say.

He wasn’t done elaborating, though, as Haas also added that, “For the last 10 minutes, it took writing it way back in January so we could get prepped for what we’re going to do. It’s quite a production.”

Everyone excited yet? That’s a lot to digest, but it definitely ramps up the level of action and intrigue that we have come to know, love, and expect from the season finales for Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire Season 10 has been ordered

Even though we only have a few weeks left of the One Chicago shows this spring, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the fall. For any viewers worried about the upcoming season finales, just rest assured that Chicago Fire Season 10 has already been ordered by the network.

New seasons of each Wednesday night Chicago-based show have been ordered by NBC. We will be seeing our favorite characters for a lot longer, so even cliffhangers shouldn’t phase viewers when May comes to an end.

As for the season finale date for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., that arrives on Wednesday, May 26. It will be three hours of television that fans will want to watch live. There are also a few moments getting advertised that people will be talking about for a while, so make sure to be ready for an epic night of One Chicago.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.