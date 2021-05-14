Chicago Fire preview for next week: New episode promo released

Jesse Spencer appears as Matthew Casey for an important episode of Chicago Fire Season 9. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

A Chicago Fire preview for next week has been released to get fans excited about the new episode, but it also hints that it could be quite emotional.

There are no lieutenant spots open at Firehouse 51, so the Chicago Fire cast could be looking at a shift in the very near future. Could that happen as soon as Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 15?

On the last episode of the show, we saw firefighter Stella Kidd taking the lieutenant’s exam, and before the night was over, she had already received her results.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Kelly Severide also spoke with his pal, Matthew Casey, about bringing up the topic of marriage with Kidd. That’s certainly going to be another subplot of the upcoming episode, as referenced during the Chicago Fire promo shared below.

Without getting too much into it, Kidd passed her exam, making her a lieutenant, but now things have to change. What does her future hold? There are some Chicago Fire rumors online suggesting someone might leave the cast, which would open up a spot at Firehouse 51. The information is unconfirmed, so we will have to tune in to find out how everything progresses.

Chicago Fire preview for episode called A White-Knuckle Panic

Below is the Chicago Fire promo for Wednesday, May 19. It will serve as the penultimate episode of Season 9 and could really set the stage for what takes place on the season finale.

Speaking of the Chicago Fire season finale, the showrunner has hinted that epic events will take place during each of the final two episodes of the season. That includes the one that takes place next week, so fans are likely in for a lot of excitement.

The season finale date for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. arrives on Wednesday, May 26. That will close out the current seasons of each show, and it’s a date where One Chicago fans are going to want to watch all three hours.

Chicago Fire Season 10 already ordered

More Chicago Fire episodes will air in the fall because NBC has already renewed the show for Season 10. The show also continues to be one of the highest-rated dramas on television, so it was a good move by the network to secure it for the future.

Don’t miss the Chicago Fire episodes on May 19 and May 26, though, as it will set up how things look when the next season gets started. Hopefully, we get to see some more great rescue scenes like the one that Gallo pulled off on the last episode. A clip of that rescue is shared below.

Stop what you're doing, it's Gallo time! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1dbXTp1hbT — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) May 13, 2021

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.