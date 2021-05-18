Chicago Med Season 6: New episode promo out for Wednesday night

Dr. Crockett Marcel has a difficult patient interaction on the new episode of Chicago Med. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med Season 6 airs its penultimate episode on Wednesday night. This will set up everything that will take place during what is expected to be a dramatic Chicago Med season finale.

On the last episode of Chicago Med, we saw that Natalie’s mother was having some problems. It actually turned out that the medication that Natalie stole from Will’s trial was helping her mother and that she might have been turning a corner in her heart treatments.

Will figured out that Natalie’s mother was taking the trial medication and decided to help her attain more of it so that the treatment could continue. Now, they are both in on this con-game taking place when it comes to a patient’s health. It looks like consequences are coming in the new episode.

Elsewhere in the last episode, Maggie’s daughter, Vanessa Taylor (the one she gave up for adoption), started a rotation in the ED as part of a program Dr. Ethan Choi was helping run. Maggie interfered with a procedure that led to Choi being really upset with Vanessa. That, in turn, led to Vanessa asking Maggie to leave her alone.

With only two episodes left for Chicago Med Season 6, there is a lot to cover and get wrapped up before heading into the long summer hiatus.

Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 15 synopsis

NBC has released a full synopsis for the May 19 episode of Chicago Med that reads as follows:

“Marcel worries he made a surgical error when a recent transplant patient comes in with complications; Carol is once again in distress; Halstead and Manning must take action to right their wrong.”

Chicago Med promo for Stories, Secrets, Half Truth and Lies

Below is the current TV promo for the Chicago Med episode airing on Wednesday night:

Chicago Med Season 7 on the way

Even though we only have two episodes left in the current season, we can already start looking forward to Chicago Med Season 7. NBC ordered more episodes of all three One Chicago dramas, securing the Wednesday night lineup to return in the fall of 2021.

It’s great news that the shows are continuing, but it might be a bit of bad news when we see the Chicago Med season finale approaching so quickly. The Chicago Med writers and producers have become very well-known for cliffhangers, so we fully expect one to take place to wrap up this season as well.

The Chicago Med Season 6 finale will air on Wednesday, May 26, beginning at 8/7c on NBC. Don’t miss it because the season is building toward the dramatic conclusion to quite a few different subplots.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.