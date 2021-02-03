Who plays Noah Sexton on Chicago Med cast? Roland Buck III returns

Roland Buck III returns to Chicago Med for Season 6 as Dr. Noah Sexton. Pic credit: Adrian Burrows/NBCUniversal

Dr. Noah Sexton is back on the Chicago Med cast for the latest episode of the show.

It’s been a while since we have seen the character and this will be the first time that he has appeared during a Season 6 episode.

The last episode that Noah was featured in came in Season 5. It was called I Will Do No Harm and it originally aired in February 2020. As you might expect, Noah was an important part of it.

During the episode, Noah and his sister April went out to treat a patient while he was jogging to keep his heart rate up. They ended up having to do a procedure on him at a gym, where Noah put a wire into the patient incorrectly. April had to fix it, killing Noah’s confidence in being a doctor, again.

Five more episodes aired in Chicago Med Season 5 after that one, but Noah was absent from the show.

Dr. Noah Sexton is now back for Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 5, which airs for the first time on Wednesday, February 3.

Who plays Noah Sexton on the Chicago Med cast?

Actor Roland Buck III plays the younger brother of April Sexton on the Chicago Med cast. He first appeared midway through Season 1 and comes back every now and then for a few episodes.

Of the 107 episodes of Chicago Med that have aired so far, Roland has appeared in 36 of them. Now he gets an important storyline that is also going to put him in the crosshairs of Dr. Ethan Choi.

Outside of his work on Chicago Med, Roland has appeared on a number of TV shows in guest-starring appearances as well as a few films. He appeared on an episode of Better Call Saul, in the mini-series The Long Road Home, and in the film Sleight.

Roland also lent his voice to the video game, Red Dead Redemption II. Featured in PEOPLE Magazine’s Ones to Watch, he was also recently seen in the Adam Sandler and Chris Rock film The Week Of on Netflix.

Amid all those projects, the Chicago-native (he was born there) keeps coming back to the character of Noah Sexton that seems to fit him so well. We have to hope that one day the character is going to stop making mistakes, though.

A busy night for One Chicago

Following the reappearance of Dr. Noah Sexton (Roland Buck III) on Chicago Med, new episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will wrap up the NBC primetime schedule on February 3.

The new episode of Chicago Fire was filmed in a unique way and fans do not want to miss this one. Then, on the new episode of Chicago P.D., a case from earlier in the season comes back to impact Burgess in a big way.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.