Chicago Med: Brian Tee shares some spoilers about his character, Dr. Ethan Choi

Brian Tee plays Dr. Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast and the character got a promotion. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Dr. Ethan Choi is having a rough time on Chicago Med this season, especially with the responsibilities that have been placed on him as the new ED chief.

During the last episode of the show, that became extremely evident, culminating with him punching a paper towel dispenser in the bathroom after dealing with a rather difficult patient.

When meeting with Dr. Charles early in the episode, Choi spoke about being exhausted while in the Marines and how it went when he approached his commanding officer about being worn out.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“I went to my CO. Told him I was exhausted. Know what he said? ‘Now’s not the time Choi. You can rest when it’s over,'” Choi said to Charles.

This seems like a heavy hint about the commanding officer who will soon be joining the Chicago Med cast. Will this new character help ground Choi? Or did his meeting and the recital of the serenity prayer at the end of the last episode already get him there?

Some Chicago Med spoilers from TV Line suggest troubles are ahead.

Brian Tee speaks about his Chicago Med character

“That’s a really wonderful storyline,” actor Brian Tee teased about what is happening in Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 5. He was addressing the return of Dr. Noah Sexton to the Chicago Med cast and how an upcoming storyline is going to be very dramatic and emotional.

“I feel like the closest thing that Ethan now has to family is April and Noah, and they go through a particular case where it’s very, very difficult, and it’s a conflict of work meets family. Ethan has to make some really hard decisions, maybe some of the hardest decisions he’s ever had to make in the hospital,” Tee went on to say.

And in regard to the new character that is going to be joining the show, Dr. Dean Archer could definitely shake things up a bit. Tee went into detail about how the rest of Season 6 could play out in regard to the introduction of Archer.

“He’s going be there to help, but he sticks his head into places where he shouldn’t, and there’s going to be a huge conflict and messes he’ll actually make that Ethan has to come back and try to fix. So it’s going to be a really cool, wonderful arc as our season progresses forward,” Tee forecasted.

One Chicago returns with new episodes

All three One Chicago shows will have new episodes on the evening of Wednesday, February 3. That includes an episode of Chicago Fire where two people from Firehouse 51 are hanging on for their lives during a rescue.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.