Major crossover planned for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.

Rescue was MIA during the Chicago Fire Season 9 finale. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

A Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. crossover may finally happen again at NBC during the upcoming television season.

The hope is that all three One Chicago dramas can do a crossover early in the fall, presenting some exciting episodes for fans to watch early in the new seasons.

It’s been a while since we have been able to watch a true crossover because filming during the coronavirus pandemic came with a lot of additional safety guidelines.

Sure, we got to see one or two characters from other shows popping up on a different show — like when Cruz and Violet showed up on Chicago Med — but the full crossover events had to be shelved for a short time.

That might all change if showrunner Derek Haas gets his way.

One Chicago crossover in the plans

“Hopefully, the second episode, like we’ve done in the past, will be a major crossover,” showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine in a recent interview.

“We’ve already started talking about ideas for it and to do one in the vein of ‘Infection,’ where it was three big episodes with all three shows represented in all three hours. That would be ideal. Hopefully, the pandemic will be closer to being under control by then, and we’ll have more people back and we can cross people over a bit more easily,” Haas continued.

New episodes of all One Chicago shows coming soon

Chicago Med Season 7, Chicago Fire Season 10, and Chicago P.D. Season 9 have all been ordered at NBC, so all three shows are returning for new episodes in the fall. NBC has not yet released the One Chicago start date yet, but we expect it to arrive in either late September or early October.

With that huge Chicago Fire season finale cliffhanger still fresh in our minds, the start of the fall seasons cannot get here quickly enough. We are still worried that a member of the Rescue team isn’t going to survive, but we continue to hold out hope that they will all be back for Season 10 of the show.

As the summer months start to arrive, we expect a lot of casting news to start coming out about the shows as well. That is especially going to be the case for the Chicago Med cast after all of the huge exits during the season finale.

Chicago Med Season 7, Chicago Fire Season 10, and Chicago P.D. Season 9 debut in the fall of 2021 on NBC.