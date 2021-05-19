Is Dr. Natalie Manning leaving Chicago Med, Torrey DeVitto moving on?

Torrey DeVitto has played Dr. Natalie Manning since Episode 1 of Chicago Med. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast has featured actress Torrey DeVitto since the very beginning.

DeVitto has starred as Dr. Natalie Manning for 119 episodes of the show (by the end of Season 6) and her character was part of a fan-favorite relationship with Dr. Will Halstead.

The bad news, though, is that Dr. Natalie Manning is indeed leaving Chicago Med. DeVitto already confirmed the news on Instagram, letting fans know how much love she has for them.

This is all going to lead to a huge shift within the Chicago Med cast, as it is about to remove one of the biggest will-they, won’t-they situations on the show.

Torrey DeVitto not on Chicago Med Season 7

When NBC returns with Chicago Med Season 7 in the fall, Torrey DeVitto will not be a part of the cast. She is finishing out Season 6, which brings her contract with the show to a close. Then, the show is going to be moving in a new direction.

It’s going to be sad to see the character of Dr. Natalie Manning say goodbye to the ED, especially with how interesting some of her storylines have been over the years.

“Well, looks like the cat is out of the bag…All good things must come to an end. It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye,” DeVitto wrote as the caption to an Instagram post with a picture of her character.

DeVitto continued by writing, “Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did. I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await! With love and gratitude, Torrey.”

Many changes to Chicago Med cast over the years

This isn’t the first time that major characters have left the Chicago Med cast. In fact, three characters left Chicago Med earlier in Season 6.

Michael Goodwin (played by Hampton Fluker), Hannah Asher (played by Jessy Schram), and Noah Sexton (Roland Buck III) have all left the show this season.

And over the years, viewers have seen Connor Rhodes (played by Colin Donnell), Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo), Isidore Latham (Ato Essandoh), Robin Charles (Mekia Cox), Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling), Cornelius Rhodes (D.W. Moffett), and Caroline Charles (Paula Newsome) all leave the show in one way or another.

Torrey DeVitto isn’t even the only Chicago Med cast member leaving the show over the final few episodes this season. It was also revealed that Yaya DaCosta (Nurse April Sexton) is also leaving the show. She decided to go work on other projects and felt that Season 6 was going to be her final year on the show.

When Chicago Med Season 7 begins in the fall, we are going to see some new faces in the mix, and one of them could be Vanessa Taylor (played by Asjha Cooper) in a more permanent role.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.