Chicago Med cast: A third character leaves the show in Season 6

Sharon Goodwin’s son has left the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago Med fans who watched the latest episode of the show already know that someone else has left the cast. But this exit might actually help the show a bit.

In an episode packed with guest stars like Margaret Colin and James Eckhouse, the biggest takeaway of the night was the exit of Michael Goodwin. Following another argument with his mom and the boss of Chicago Med (Shannon Goodwin), Michael decided it was to take a different path in his career.

“My ambitions, they’re big. I push. So when management pushes back, it stings,” Michael said to his mom right as the episode was ending. “But you’re also my mom. This hits closer to home. And that’s why I’ve decided to leave Med. I’ve been thinking about it for a while. You cast a long shadow. Time I get out from under it.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The character, played by actor Hampton Fluker, brought an interesting dynamic to the show and allowed us to see actress S. Epatha Merkerson on screen more often. His storylines started to seem repetitive, though, and it was getting old to see him constantly doing things that would frustrate his mom and lead to a circular story where we ended up back in the same spot the next week.

Michael Goodwin now becomes the third recurring character to leave the show during Chicago Med Season 6, but because he plans to stay living in the area, he might reappear again later in the series.

Noah Sexton and Hannah Asher leave Chicago Med cast

The Chicago Med cast has also substracted Hannah Asher (played by Jessy Schram) and Noah Sexton (Roland Buck III) from the mix of characters. Hannah had moved in with Will Halstead, but her past caught up with her and also proved a bit difficult for Will to deal with.

Noah, who has a long history of making mistakes, finally got fired from Chicago Med and left the area to get a job elsewhere.

The subtractions aren’t anything new for Chicago Med, as this is a show that has seen quite a lot of cast shuffling. Other primary characters that have gone on to other things include Connor Rhodes (played by Colin Donnell), Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo), Isidore Latham (Ato Essandoh), Robin Charles (Mekia Cox), Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling), Cornelius Rhodes (D.W. Moffett), and Caroline Charles (Paula Newsome).

If anything, this shows how Chicago Med is willing to do anything to either move a story forward or present a dramatic and emotional moment – including killing off characters. Keep that in mind as the Chicago Med Season 6 finale draws closer.

Chicago Med Season 7 ordered by NBC

As the current season of Chicago Med starts to wrap up, fans should know that NBC has already ordered more episodes of the show. Season 7 will debut in the fall of 2021, continuing one of the most-watched shows that air in primetime on Wednesday nights.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.