Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. return date revealed

NBC finally revealed the Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return date for the fall of 2021. It’s going to be a huge night for fans of the One Chicago shows.

It won’t be too much longer until fans are watching Season 7 episodes of Chicago Med, Season 10 episodes of Chicago Fire, and Season 9 episodes of Chicago P.D.

The really great news is that all of the One Chicago shows have continued to do well in the ratings, leading to NBC preordering future seasons of the show.

The bad news is that it is still going to be several months before we find out what happens with the Chicago Med cast, if everyone survived that boat incident on Chicago Fire, and if Voight is back to being a bad guy on Chicago P.D.

When do Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. return with new episodes?

According to NBC, the fall 2021 One Chicago start date is September 22. The shows will all return to their familiar time slots, beginning with Chicago Med at 8/7c, followed by Chicago Fire at 9/8c, and ending with Chicago Fire at 10/9c each Wednesday night.

Huge Crossover event coming in the fall

It has been teased by the Chicago Fire showrunner that a huge One Chicago crossover is in the works for the fall. We cannot wait to find out what that will entail, as the writers and producers often treat NBC viewers to event television when it comes to the One Chicago crossovers.

This will be the first real crossover of the three shows in some time, as they weren’t able to do it during the last season due to health concerns. A few people popped up on other shows, but the network couldn’t pull off a true crossover. That won’t be the case in 2021.

There are also likely to be a number of new people joining the casts of the three shows.

The Chicago Med cast lost several important characters during the Season 6 finale, so they will likely need to bring in a few new faces for Season 7. That’s a familiar storyline for the medical show, though, as there are routinely doctors moving on or getting killed off on the show.

Chicago Fire needs to address what happened with the rescue team on that boat, which had fans holding their collective breath as the credits rolled on the finale. Some small Chicago Fire spoilers about what’s coming were revealed, but it didn’t address the four characters trapped underwater.

We are also looking forward to what happens with some primary storylines on Chicago P.D. The P.D. season finale left a lot of questions, especially since Voight certainly crossed the line with a suspect and a case. Will Intelligence be back to its old tricks rather than walking a straighter line as the superintendent had wanted?

Chicago Med Season 7, Chicago Fire Season 10, and Chicago P.D. Season 9 debut in the fall of 2021 on NBC.