Chicago P.D. releases set images for new winter premiere episode

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton during the Chicago P.D. winter premiere episode.

Chicago P.D. images from the upcoming winter premiere episode were revealed this week.

These pictures come from Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 10, which is called Home Safe, which will air for the first time on Wednesday, January 5.

On the Chicago P.D. fall finale for Season 9, a resolution was finally reached in the overarching storyline of Roy Walton.

As FBI Special Agent Walker North got very close to figuring out the truth, Halstead and Voight came up with a plan to get him to back off and not remain focused on bringing down Upton.

Led by Halstead, they basically blackmailed Agent North into dropping his investigation by entrapping his brother in a drug bust. The moves by Halstead could have consequences later, but, for now, Intelligence no longer has the FBI looking over their shoulders.

Chicago P.D. images for Season 9, Episode 10

Below are some images for the new episode of Chicago P.D. that have been released to help create buzz for the winter premiere.

As a reminder, the synopsis for the new episode states that “The team searches for a missing child in what turns out to be a very complicated case. Burgess and Ruzek are in for a shock when someone from Makayla’s past comes forward.”

In this first image, we see Atwater and Ruzek out investigating the new case.

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on the 2022 Chicago P.D. winter premiere.

In the next image from the new episode of Chicago P.D., we see a very serious Hank Voight reacting to something dramatic that has taken place.

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight on the Chicago P.D. episode Home Safe.

And as advertised, there are some intense moments coming up for Burgess and Ruzek when it comes to their adopted daughter, Makayla. This image below seems to be from a scene revolving around that subplot.

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek on the Chicago P.D. cast.

Next up is an image from the case that Intelligence is working on, which reveals a very worried Kim Burgess. What’s going on in this scene? We will all have to tune in on January 5 to find out for sure.

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. 2022 winter premiere.

This final image isn’t actually from the new episode, but a reminder of what took place at the end of the fall finale. Halstead and Upton got married, which could definitely impact how their partnership works in the back half of Season 9.

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton getting married on Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 moves past Roy Walton

As the show moves away from the Roy Walton drama, Officer Kevin Atwater has some important upcoming storylines. According to one of the Chicago P.D. showrunners, the show will go back to a relationship that Atwater started earlier this season. But when it got started, he hid that he was a cop, and that could lead to some consequences.

And for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, members of the Chicago P.D. cast participated in a new cookbook that was released for the holidays. It has some great recipes and stories from people across the three One Chicago dramas.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.