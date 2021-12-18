One Chicago Holiday Cookbook released: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med stars share favorite recipes

Brennan Brown as Dr. Sam Abrams and Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris on the Chicago Med holiday episode. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

A One Chicago cookbook has been released for the holidays and it is a great treat for fans of the shows.

The stars of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med contributed some of their favorite recipes for the big release.

Some of the fun options include Del’s Sausage & Rice Casserole from Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire), Kokkinosto from Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D.), and Sweet Potato Souffle from Guy Lockard (Dr. Dylan Scott on Chicago Med).

There are even dishes like Roast Suckling Pig from Jason Beghe (Hank Voight on Chicago P.D.), a Pear Tart from David Eigenberg (Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire), and Pinwheel Cookies from S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin on Chicago Med).

The One Chicago Holiday Cookbook is free

The best thing about the One Chicago cookbook is that it has been released online and it is 100 percent free.

“With the holidays approaching, it is our turn to invite you into our kitchens to share some tasty treats and family secrets,” reads the opening to the book from Dick Wolf and the Chicago family.

“In these pages, you’ll find some of our favorite holiday recipes and photos, along with the memories that make them special to us. We hope you’ll enjoy them, and that they might find a festive place at your table this season,” continues the opening to the book.

Here is the link to the One Chicago Holiday Cookbook.

More from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. in 2022

New episodes from the three One Chicago shows arrive early in 2022. The One Chicago return date is Wednesday, January 5, opening the new year with some fresh content. That leaves a lot of time to also re-watch the fall finales in preparation.

It all begins with Sharon and Halstead in hot water on the Chicago Med winter premiere. There is going to be a lot of fallout from the investigation into the VasCom device that wrapped up during the fall finale.

The Chicago Fire winter premiere features Stellaride drama as Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd try to figure out where their relationship stands.

On the Chicago P.D. winter premiere, we will see a story focused on Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess trying to figure out where they stand with adopted daughter Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams).

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.