Chicago P.D. winter premiere: Promo out for Season 9, Episode 10

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess is an important part of the Chicago P.D. winter premiere. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. winter premiere is currently running a TV promo that gives One Chicago fans a look at what’s coming up next for the show.

On the Chicago P.D. fall finale, Halstead and Voight figured out a way to get the investigation into Roy Walton tabled.

Not only does it appear that the FBI has backed off of Intelligence for now, but Chicago P.D. fans got to see Halstead and Upton get married.

There may be some interesting stories to tell in the near future about the married couple, but the Chicago P.D. winter premiere is going to circle back to an ongoing storyline between Burgess and Ruzek.

Chicago P.D. winter premiere TV promo airing on NBC

Below is the advertisement that NBC is currently running to get Chicago P.D. fans primed for the show’s return in January 2022.

Unfortunately, the trio of Chicago-based shows is on its winter hiatus, so we have already seen the final new episodes of 2021. The good news, though, is that filming has already been completed for more new content and we just have to patiently wait for it to be released.

As seen in the footage that was released, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are going to be defining their relationship and how it impacts adopted daughter Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams).

Is there a happy ending waiting for Burgess and Ruzek? Not yet, but it’s still possible that they could get there.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 10 debuts on Wednesday, January 5 at 10/9c on NBC.

Will the FBI really move on from Roy Walton?

With the way that FBI Special Agent Walker North was written up for his appearances on Chicago P.D., this sure seemed like a character that would be around for a while. It’s definitely possible that we haven’t seen the last of him.

It’s also important to remember the ties that Burgess has to the case of Roy Walton, and why she would want some resolution in that particular case. Will she start looking for answers of her own about what happened with Roy? Maybe she already suspects that other members of Intelligence are hiding things from her?

Chicago P.D. fans may also need some resolution in the case in regard to what Agent North ends up deciding to do. Will he pin the body that he found on one of the other suspects that Halstead gave him? Or is North going to wait for the right moment to strike back at Intelligence for bringing his brother into the situation? Stay tuned.

Upstead just tied the knot, what are you writing in their guest book? 💍 pic.twitter.com/Yu6UZWhcZ8 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 13, 2021

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.