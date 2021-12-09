Jason Beghe as Hank Voight and Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead figure out a way out on the Chicago P.D. fall finale. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. fall finale promised to be dramatic, and the writers came through on that.

It was on the last episode when Chicago P.D. fans learned that the FBI found the body of Roy Walton. He was the suspect that Upton shot to save Voight, and then Voight “got rid of” in order to save Intelligence from having a case unravel.

At the end of that last episode, Halstead was pulled over by FBI Special Agent Walker North. North revealed that he had found Roy and told Halstead that he wanted his help to take down Voight.

The situation had reached a boiling point, with the careers of Voight, Halstead, and Upton all hanging in the balance with regard to how this FBI investigation played out.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 9 recap

The beginning of the new episode picked up right where the last one left off, with Halstead and North at the location of the body that was found.

North told Halstead that he had roughly 36 hours to give him Voight, or he was going to arrest Halstead and Upton.

As he was leaving his encounter with North, Halstead had an alert come through and he responded to a shooting on a bus. Two men had killed the driver and run off with a woman in tow. The initial theory was that sex trafficking might have been the reason they turned violent when the driver stopped the bus to check on the woman.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Intelligence began working on tracking down those three people and that left some time for Halstead and Voight to drive off and have a chat. Halstead told Voight everything about the FBI offer and Voight said that he would take care of it.

Halstead declined that offer, saying he was never going to be left in the dark again by Voight just handling things. They agreed to work together to solve the issue before Upton had to get involved.

The case of the bus driver progressed and Intelligence figured out where the trio was holed up. When they got there, they found the woman bleeding in a lot nearby with a man standing with her. She was overdosing because a balloon of drugs that she had ingested broke. It wasn’t an abduction case at all, but rather two men using a woman as a “mule” to get drugs into Chicago.

Halstead crosses the line to save Upton

The plan that Halstead carried out, with the assistance of Voight, was to entrap the brother of Agent North. The brother was living on the street and Halstead put him in a situation where he bought drugs from an undercover cop (Halstead even gave the brother the money to do it).

Would you bend the rules for someone you love? #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/C0HMnNsUFI — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 9, 2021

After two cops arrested the brother, they took him to Voight, who had a talk with him about the current situation. That talk began with lying about Agent North not coming to bail his brother out again.

The brother eventually told Voight that Agent North had gotten him out of charges three times in the past two years. This was obstruction of justice that Voight now felt they could use as leverage against North to get him to drop his case.

Intelligence solved their primary case of the episode, which involved tracking down the two drug smugglers and arresting them, even though one of them shot the other one. It was then time for Halstead to go meet with Agent North.

Before Halstead left, Voight pulled him aside, and he told Halstead to turn him in. Voight said he would be fine and that he didn’t want to drag Halstead down with him. Halstead told Voight that he was “good for the city” and that they would continue paying a price for him, but that he wasn’t going to turn on his boss.

Halstead went through with the blackmailing of Agent North, who agreed to stop looking into Voight or Upton in exchange for his brother’s freedom. Halstead also steered him in the direction of five suspected sex traffickers that North could arrest. For now, the case is closed.

Halstead and Upton get married: An Upstead wedding

To close out the episode, Halstead and Upton went to the courthouse and got married. It was a shocking ending to the episode, and they will begin the January 2022 episodes as husband and wife.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.