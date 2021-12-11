Chicago Fire winter premiere promo: Stellaride drama coming

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide on the Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire winter premiere is going to be dealing with some intense drama between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd.

For much of the Chicago Fire Season 10 fall finale, Chief Boden was trying to track down Kidd. He even questioned Severide about it numerous times.

With an open lieutenant’s position at Firehouse 51, it seemed like Kidd was destined to get it. But her radio silence led to someone else getting the job.

Now, Jason Pelham has taken over the spot vacated by Matthew Casey, shifting the complete dynamic of the firehouse.

In the closing moments of the Chicago Fire fall finale, though, Severide returned home to see Kidd standing there. And then the episode went to black.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10 promo

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the Chicago Fire winter premiere. This will be Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 10, and it will debut on Wednesday, January 5. That’s a long wait through the winter hiatus, but at least we get to see a few scenes from what’s coming next.

In the clip, Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) begin an important talk about their relationship and the career aspirations that Kidd might now have for herself. It certainly hints to fans that their relationship is in trouble.

We do think that much of this is a tease in order to get people to tune in this winter, but having this storyline so soon after losing Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) is going to be hard on Chicago Fire fans.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

A look ahead in Chicago Fire Season 10

For any Chicago Fire fans who don’t already know, NBC is going to be airing a lot of content relating to the 2022 Winter Olympics. It is going to cover a lot of the primetime hours, and that means we aren’t going to see much new content from the One Chicago shows for a while.

On the Chicago Fire TV schedule, we get the January 5 winter premiere, and then there is another long break until the next new episode of Season 10. Episode 10 of the season airs on January 5, and then Episode 11 won’t air until February 23. That’s a big gap without any new content, but it also foreshadows many new episodes in the spring.

Looking ahead, there are also some Chicago Fire spoilers about Sylvie Brett that were recently revealed by one of the show-runners. It looks like we will be getting another Brett-centric episode that focuses on her family life.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.