Who plays Jason Pelham on the Chicago Fire cast? Brett Dalton joins the show

The Chicago Fire cast will now feature the character, Lieutenant Jason Pelham.

Pelham is the replacement for Lieutenant Matthew Casey at Firehouse 51.

The need for the writers and producers of the show to introduce some new blood surfaced when Jesse Spencer decided to leave the show. He wanted to focus on his personal life for the first time in years, but it was still hard for Chicago Fire fans to see Spencer move on.

There is still a lot of hope that the Chicago Fire cast will be able to bring back Jesse Spencer at a later date, but with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) still working on Girls on Fire outside of Chicago, Firehouse 51 needed to introduce a new leader.

Who plays Jason Pelham on the Chicago Fire cast?

Chicago Fire fans tuning in for the November 3 episode of the show are going to get their first look at Lieutenant Jason Pelham. Opinions of him could be pretty jaded to start out, as nobody can truly replace Matthew Casey in the eyes of Chicago Fire fans or the characters also residing at Firehouse 51.

Actor Brett Dalton has a tough task in front of him as the new man in town, but the job is made a little easier due to the power that his character has on the show. Getting to be in charge of Truck 81 means his character will also get some respect from the rest of the firefighters and paramedics at the station.

What has actor Brett Dalton worked on before Chicago Fire?

The first episode of Chicago Fire that Brett Dalton will star on is called Whom Shall I Fear? It airs for the first time on Wednesday, November 3, and it isn’t the only episode that he will appear on. It will serve as Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 7.

This is going to be a recurring role for Dalton, suggesting he could be around long enough to create some drama when Stella Kidd finally returns from her trip.

Dalton has been acting for a while, appearing on episodes of hit TV shows and in smaller film roles over the years. He is likely still best known for playing Grant Ward (Hive) on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a number of years.

Dalton has also appeared on an episode each of Deception, Elementary, Army Wives, and Blue Bloods.

Fans of made-for-TV movies may have already seen Dalton in Cooking with Love (as Stephen Harris), Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (as Chris Dempsey), and Just My Type (Martin Clayborne). We will also see Dalton in One December Night as Jason very soon.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.